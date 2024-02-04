Take That Confirm Their Return To Australia & New Zealand With This Life On Tour 2024

Take That have announced their return down under with a huge live tour set for October and November 2024. Take That's This Life On Tour will see the trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – take in seven dates across Australia and New Zealand, visiting a series of arenas and spectacular a day on the green wineries along the way.

Kicking off at Perth's RAC Arena on Wednesday 30 October, the band will hit the road, playing shows at Peter Lehmann Wines in the stunning Barossa Valley, Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena and Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, before heading to wine country with stops at the Hunter Valley's Bimbadgen and Sirromet Wines in Queensland's Mount Cotton. New Zealand will say farewell to Take That on their final antipodean show at Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday 14 November.

Fans will undoubtedly rejoice as the band returns to Australia for their first shows since 2017, and with fellow pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor joining the tour as a very special guest on all dates. Local star Ricki-Lee will take a break from her hosting duties on Australian Idol and Nova Drive, to join Take That's a day on the green winery shows.

“We are so looking forward to coming back to Australia and New Zealand later this year, our first live shows over there since 2017! And we are honoured that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joining us. It's going to be great to see everyone again and perform the songs from our new album This Life, as well as all the favourites, and a few surprises! We can't wait…see you all soon” - Take That.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 3pm local time on Wednesday 7 February, before general sale opens at 1pm local time on Tuesday 13 February. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/takethat.

Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London's The O2 with a stunning 34 headline shows. 2011's Progress tour broke box office records by selling over 1 million tickets in less than 24 hours, becoming the biggest tour in the UK and earning them a place on Billboard's annual ‘Top 25 Tours' list, placing third worldwide. In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the 38-date sell-out Odyssey tour which saw them play to 29 arenas and 9 stadiums, selling over 650,000 tickets.

Released last year, Take That's ninth studio album, This Life, is a vibrant body of work that marks the band's first album since 2017's Wonderland. The album stormed to Number 1 on the UK's Official Charts and was the biggest selling album from a UK artist in 2023, outselling the whole Top 25 combined. Showcasing their exceptional musicality, the album – recorded mainly in Nashville and New York – sees Gary, Mark and Howard focus on vocals, with beautiful melodies, soaring choruses and sophisticated harmonies blending the trio's voices seamlessly together. Lead single ‘Windows', the band's first original composition in over five years, signals a new era for one of Britain's best-selling bands; an era brimming with energy, creativity and a continued desire to challenge and surprise.

Following the renaissance of her early-2000's hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor', pop legend Sophie Ellis-Bextor will join Take That on their Australia and New Zealand tour. Rising to prominence with her feature on DJ Spiller's 2000 track ‘Groovejet', Sophie quickly became a household name following the release of her double platinum debut album Read My Lips. Now in 2024, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor' is in the spotlight once again, racing up the charts following its inclusion in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell's recently released and much talked about film Saltburn. The track was last month covered by Australia's own Royel Otis for triple j's Like A Version, and will be released on limited edition 7” red vinyl for the first time on 16 February (Polydor/Universal Music).

TAKE THAT

THIS LIFE ON TOUR, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS Sophie Ellis-Bextor & RICKI-LEE*

Presented by Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring (AU) & The Breeze (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/takethat

Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 7 February (3pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 13 February (1pm local time)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES*

* U18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

RAC Arena | Perth WA

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER

Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley SA – a day on the green

adayonthegreen.com.au

WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC

ticketek.com.au

THURSDAY 7 NOVEMBER

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW

ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley NSW – a day on the green

adayonthegreen.com.au

SUNDAY 10 NOVEMBER

Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton QLD – a day on the green

adayonthegreen.com.au

THURSDAY 14 NOVEMBER

Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

*Ricki-Lee performing on a day on the green dates only

About Take That

Formed as a five-piece in 1989, Take That enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at Number 2 and Number 1 respectively. Third album Nobody Else confirmed their global domination, selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries. The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005's The Ultimate Tour. This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three Number 1 albums in just four years. Robbie's return for 2011's Progress saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time. Williams' second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III and 2017's Wonderland, which were certified platinum and gold respectively.

The band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of Odyssey in 2018, a greatest hits album of beautifully re-imagined versions of some of the biggest tracks from their three-decade-spanning career. The album entered the charts at Number 1 and was closely followed by a critically acclaimed UK and European stadium and arena tour in 2019.



