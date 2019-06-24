TOP GUN! THE MUSICAL Gets Australian Premier At Melbourne Fringe

Salty Theatre is thrilled to announce the complete cast for the Australian premiere of Top Gun! The Musical. With book and Lyrics by Denis McGrath, music by Scott White and originally produced in Toronto by Derrick Chua for Cattle Productions, TG!TM was nominated for multiple Dora Awards, including Outstanding New Musical. In 2004, Top Gun! The Musical was selected to be part of the inaugural New York Musical Theatre Festival, alongside featured new musicals by Stephen Schwartz, Avenue Q's Marx and Lopez and Chicago's Kander and Ebb.

As part of the 2019 Melbourne Fringe Festival, Salty Theatre has brought together an amazing ensemble cast, to star in the Australian debut of Top Gun! The Musical that includes Joti Gore (Original Cast of Memphis), Eilannin Harris-Black (Nine, Stage Art), Belinda Jenkin (50 Shades! The Musical, Alex Theatre), Robbie Smith (Beauty and the Beast, London), Ashley Taylor (The Sound of Music, Mirvish and Really Useful Group) Guilly Urra (Evil Dead: The Musical, Canada) and Ashley Weidner (Strictly Ballroom, National Theatre).

If you see only one musical comedy about mounting a mega-musical based on the movie Top Gun, make it Top Gun! The Musical. For anyone who's ever cringed through Cats, felt the need for speed, or wondered "who thought that would be a good idea?", comes this new satirical musical. Writer Billy Palmer is about to crash and burn. His musical adaptation of Top Gun is going off the rails and he really needs a hit ... especially after the debacle of Apocalypse Wow! Instead, he's saddled with a quarrelling cast, a shady ex-military producer, and a bit of bad luck. Now if only everyone would stop singing!

The creative team features direction by Sarahlouise Younger (Force Majeure's Nothing to Lose, Sydney Festival and Carraigeworks), musical direction by David Youings (Lazarus, The Production Company), production management by Sarah Cliff (Whitehorse Theatre) and lighting design by Keith Stubley (Billy Elliott Australian Tour).

More details to come.





