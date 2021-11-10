TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Will Be Performed by The Australian Shakespeare Company Next Month

The stage is set for a magical summer school holiday full of music, fun and laughter as Tinkerbell and the Dream Fairies takes the stage at Ripponlea House and Gardens.

Presented by The Australian Shakespeare Company from 21 December 2021 to 23 January 2022, children (and their families) are invited to dress up as a fairy, elf or their favourite superhero and embark on an exciting musical adventure through a world of song and dance with Tinkerbell and her fairy friends from "A Midsummer Night Dream".

The show sees the sweet Peaseblossom, cheeky Mustardseed, daring Cobweb and protective Moth go on a magical quest with Tinkerbell, to help her find her lost wings in Bubble Land.

Tinkerbell and the Dream Fairies was written by Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston, and choreographed by Sue-Ellen Shook, who stars in the show along with her children Coleman, Cameron and Cierra.

"The show was written with family at its core, both in the audience and in the cast, so it's no wonder we find ourselves back at Ripponlea each year bringing smiles to the faces of hundreds of families," commented Shook.

"We're so proud to be entertaining Australian families each year, and after yet another year distancing ourselves from our loved ones to keep them safe, we couldn't be more excited to bring the show back to the stage in a picturesque outdoor setting that everyone from kids to their grandparents will love," she continued.

Families are encouraged to pack a picnic, pack the kids and make it a full day out attending the show and then enjoying the beautiful surrounds of Ripponlea House and Gardens.

For more information and to book, please visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au.