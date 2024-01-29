TILL THE BOYS COME HOME Launches Incognita Enterprises And Montsalvat New Partnership In Victoria

The world of award-winning screen and stage production is combining with the rich history of one of Australia's most historically significant Arts venues, as internationally recognized Incognita Enterprises and the nationally prestigious Montsalvat announce the date for their launch event to celebrate their new partnership on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 6.30pm at Montsalvat in Eltham.

Incognita Enterprises will run a series of masterclasses and events as the new resident Performing Arts partners at Montsalvat, bringing a range of activities to the venue across 2024.

The launch event will showcase the workshops and events scheduled as part of this new program - the first in a series of new initiatives for Montsalvat as it celebrates its 90th anniversary year - followed by a reading of new Australian play 'Til The Boys Come Home, set on the Melbourne Home Front of WW2, written by Sally McLean and read by members of the Incognita Enterprises' regular ensemble, plus special guest actors.

Events to be announced include Meet The Makers @ Montsalvat, a regular monthly armchair chat with prominent entertainment industry practitioners, such as February guest, Clayton Jacobson (Kenny, Brother's Nest) in conversation with Incognita Enterprises' Creative Director, Sally McLean, discussing Clayton's multifaceted career to date and the current Australian entertainment landscape in front of a ticketed live audience.

There will also be a series of acting and writing masterclasses and workshops running until April 2024, with the first two classes - the popular Playing The Bard: Shakespeare in Performance course beginning February 8 and Basic Stage Combat class beginning February 12 - setting the scene for a swathe of other offerings over this time.

Other events on the agenda include monthly play readings of new works from emerging and established playwrights and two major theatrical productions scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The core ensemble of creatives involved in this new venture who will be teaching, directing, writing and/or performing include Christopher Kirby (Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, The Matrix - Reloaded), Stephen Lopez (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, La Brea), Sally McLean (Preacher, Utopia), Sarah Hallam (Warnie, Wentworth), Paul Rochford (True History of the Kelly Gang, The Dry), Sass Pinci (Dark Arcadia, Queen Evil), Phoebe Anne Taylor (Shakespeare Republic) and Billy Smedley (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Offspring).

From Matt Jones, Montsalvat CEO: "As Montsalvat enters its 90th anniversary, we are thrilled to announce the launch of a new partnership with Incognita Enterprises, an award-winning film, theatre and television production business based in Naarm, Melbourne. This is the first of several initiatives with Incognita Enterprises for 2024, designed to nurture creative practice and community at Montsalvat."

From Sally McLean, Incognita Enterprises Creative Director: "Incognita Enterprises are delighted to be embarking on this new partnership with Montsalvat in their 90th anniversary year. We have long been admirers of this exquisite venue and are thrilled to be able to collaborate with the Montsalvat team, bringing the Performing Arts back home to this beautiful space."

Ticket bookings are now open.

More information and booking details for the launch event can be found at: Click Here

To find out more about this program, visit https://events.incognitaenterprises.com