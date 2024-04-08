THE SONGS OF ELTON & GEORGE Comes to Melbourne and Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a celebration of two iconic musical legends, Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell join forces with John Foreman and the Australian Pops Orchestra to present a spectacular concert featuring the timeless hits of Elton John and George Michael. This musical gala is set to captivate audiences in the country’s most iconic venues, for two shows at Hamer Hall, Melbourne on November 9 and two shows at the Sydney Opera House on November 16.

Headlining this extraordinary event are two of Australia's most beloved performers. Known for powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence, Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will take the audience on a musical journey through the hits that have defined generations. Under the direction of musical virtuoso John Foreman, the Australian Pops Orchestra will transform these legendary pop anthems into symphonic masterpieces. With their unparalleled musicality, the 35-piece orchestra will breathe new life into timeless classics from two of the most prolific songwriters of our time in Elton John and George Michael.

With their unique on-stage chemistry and shared love and admiration for these two incredible artists, Anthony and Tim are set to create an unforgettable and entertaining live music concert experience ensuring a fun filled celebration of the music of Elton John and George Michael. After the incredible success in 2023 of their Up Close and Unpredictable Tour, where the couple performed 27 sold out shows across the country, this is sure to deliver once again for fans.

Anthony Callea expressed his excitement, stating, "Performing the songs of Elton and George with a 35-piece orchestra and with Tim and John, will be the ultimate live experience for me! Live performances were a testament to George Michael's stage presence and charisma, and Elton John's live performances are renowned for their theatricality and high energy so I can’t wait for us to put on these shows for audiences to be part of an electrifying celebration of their incredible music”.

Tim Campbell added, "It's always such immense joy to share the stage with Anthony, but now to also have John and the incredible Australian Pops Orchestra with us - the energy, the music, and the atmosphere will be something truly special – a night to remember for all."

"I am thrilled to bring together this magical night of music with Anthony and Tim. With the Australian Pops Orchestra, we aim to create an unforgettable experience, blending the magic of Elton John and George Michael's hits with the grandeur of Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House," said John Foreman.