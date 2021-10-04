THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Theatre Royal in Hobart Beginning This Week

Shiver in anticipation this October for the arrival of Richard O'Brien's hilarious musical masterpiece The Rocky Horror Show when it lands in Tasmania, for the first time in nearly 40 years, with a full professional cast of both local and national stars. Performances will run at Hobart's Theatre Royal 6 October - 6 November.

Give yourself over to absolute pleasure and join squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they'll never forget when, one stormy night, they cross paths with the scandalous Frank-N-Furter, rippling Rocky and vivacious Magenta.

The Rocky Horror Show is ready to thrill you with its frothy and naughty fun, brought to you by the team behind Rock of Ages and the sold out smash hit We Will Rock You, and is guaranteed to have you singin' along and dancin' in the aisles!

Get ready for a night of feisty frolics and frivolity in this thrilling production bursting at the seams with timeless classics including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit, Janet! and of course the pelvis-thrusting Time Warp.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show is a non-stop party you will never forget, so sharpen those stilettos, pull on those fishnets and get ready to do the Time Warp...again!

Dressing up is encouraged, but not mandatory!

Starring Rob Mallett as Brad, Imogen Moore as Janet, John X as Narrator, Scott Farrow as Riff Raff, Vince Hooper as Rocky, John O'Hara as Frank-N-Furter, Melanie Hawkins as Columbia, Deone Zanotto as Magenta, Luke Alleva as Eddie and Dr. Scott, with Nicole Simms-Farrow, Dean Schulz, Chloe Honig, Jack Duff, Adam Canny, Samantha James-Radford and Campbell Braithwaite as Phantoms

Director: Ingrid Ganley

Musical Director: Matthew Ives

Set Design & Build: Jill Munro & Jon Bowling

Costume Design: Roz Wren

Choreographer: Kate Crichton

Wigs & Hair: Sharon Parker

Stage Manager: James Cole

Audio Designer: Reuben Hopkins

Lighting Designer: Gareth Kays

Makeup Supervisor: Liz Goulding

Producers: Cassie Xintavelonis, Ben Armitage and John X.

Learn more at https://www.theatreroyal.com.au/shows/rocky-horror-show.