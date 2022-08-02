THE REUNION Premieres at The MC Showroom Next Month

It's 1986. It's been ten years since high school.

Set in 1986, it's been ten years since Kyle, Maggie and Lucy have seen each other after graduating from high school in the 70's, and now it's time for The Reunion. Looking forward to reconnecting, to celebrate their friendship and to perform a full moon ritual they practised as teenagers, they could never anticipate the precarious situation they're about to be faced with.

The Reunion takes us on a journey of fear, obsession and mortality, as three women, having taken very different journeys in life, now find themselves trapped in space and time.

Written by colourful Ballarat-based playwright, poet and singer Marty MonStar, whose work has been supported by staged readings and performances with La Mama Theatre, Cracked Actors Theatre and Long Play, and nominated for awards, including Best Comedic Writing for The Hang Up during the 2020 Summer Reading Series with Cracked Actors. Marty also runs the monthly Ballarat Spoken Word and has two published books of poetry. The Reunion is his most recent work.

"As with any form of reunion, there's always going to be a high level of both apprehension and excitement. It's confronting to revisit old friendships, to face prejudices, jealousies and judgements," explains Marty, "I wanted to explore all that anxiety and mix it with both comedy and horror at the same time. The friends challenge each other to share desires and goals, but in the end, they have to confront their own mortality".

"I love too, that all the cast and key creatives involved are female. It brings with it a really strong energy".

Don't miss the premiere season of The Reunion at The MC Showroom. Starring Cara Matthews, Rosy Leonardi and Natalie Lock, directed by award-winning Marion Arditti.

SEASON 7 - 11 September, 2022

TIMES Wed - Sat 8pm. Sat 2pm, Sun 2 + 6pm

Q&A Fri 9th, Q&A with cast and creatives following the performance

VENUE The MC Showroom, Level 1, 48 Clifton Street, Prahran VIC. 3181

LENGTH 75 minutes (no interval)

TICKETS $35 Adult | $32 Concession

BOOKINGS themcshowroom.com