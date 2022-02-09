THE I'S IN RELATIONSHIP Will Stream Live Next Week

The brand-new production, The I's in Relationship, is coming to the stage from 16-19 Feburary, telling a compelling story of the acceptance of differences, falling in love and how opposites attract. Available for view in person with a themed show cocktail, or livestreamed online from the comfort of home!

Written and directed by Sharmini Kumar from 24 Carrot Productions, The I's in Relationship is inspired by favourites such as Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and Notting Hill. Kate is a starship captain dedicated to doing good in a futuristic science-fiction world. When her team appears to have accidentally caused the destruction of an entire planet and all its inhabitants, Kate is guilt-ridden. The presence of a mysterious alien on board her vessel may be connected, but how can Kate find out the truth? Meanwhile, Fred and his warrior sister Sodrae are on a perilous quest to bring peace and justice to their land, in order to free the entire land from an oppressive majority rule.

Kate and Fred meet and opposites immediately attract. Their differences are clear, but will their new experiences bring them closer together or will they find out that their backgrounds make them incompatible?

Writer and director Sharmini Kumar is known for finding contemporary resonance in varied stories. Kumar says, "My inspiration was based around how fantasy, science-fiction and romantic comedies are genres that you don't tend to see mixed together in theatre, and how opposites attract and how that might work if they were literally from different genres."

Kate is played by Madalyn McCandless (pictured) whose past theatre work includes productions at Monash Shakespeare Company, Heidelberg Theatre Company, and Chapel Off Chapel. She completed acting training at 16th Street Actors Studio in 2021. Usually, she'll gravitate towards comedic roles, so she is very excited to branch out with Kate.

Callum Gault (pictured), who plays the part of Fred, has been acting since age 11, after the reboot of Doctor Who ignited his desire to be a time travelling alien. He is currently filming the feature film Jett and voicing the lead in an upcoming independent video game. Callum trained at Centrestage Performing Arts School. Now back from working in London, he is jumping back into stage with the role of Fred and excited for a dynamic and layered role.

24 Carrot is a production company based in Melbourne that takes an innovative approach to sharing stories to inspire inclusivity. Since 2017, 24 Carrot has been hosting a day of Jane Austen and Regency-era activities known as Austen Con.

Performances run Wednesday 16 February 2022 - Saturday 19 February 2022.

Tickets: http://www.trybooking.com/BTOVT