THE BIG HOO HAA Comes to Melbourne Town Hall

Dust off that top hat and slip on those silken gloves. The Big HOO-HAA! Melbourne is dressing to the nines for their ninth birthday show!



You are cordially invited to attend The Toff on July 19th for the comedy event of the season. Melbourne's longest running improvised comedy show is also its funniest - and The Big HOO-HAA! team will prove it by taking your suggestions and spinning them into fancy funnies. This veritable who's who of Melbourne comedy personalities create stories, songs and snappy one-liners before your very eyes, and they look good doing it.



Following a huge HOO-HAA season at Melbourne Town Hall at this year's Comedy Festival, this is one sophisticated night of high-energy comedy that is sure to sell out - so don't forget to book and confirm your attendance in advance.

The Big HOO HAA!

Date & Time: 19 July, 7:30pm-9:30pm

Cost: $28.80-31.88

Venue: Melbourne Town Hall

Show Info: www.hoohaamelbourne.com.au/shows/

Tickets: https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/the-big-hoo-haas-ninth-birthday-dressed-to-the-9s/113502





