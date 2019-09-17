TETRIS Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

A fun, interactive contemporary dance work for children inspired by a classic computer game will be brought to life at Arts Centre Melbourne during the September school holidays. The acclaimed Netherlands-based Arch 8 company, led by choreographer and creator Erik Kaiel will present Tetris from 25 - 28 September at Arts Centre Melbourne's Fairfax Studio.

This unique dance work uses strength, agility and acrobatic skill to mimic and reimagine moves from not only the cross generational game 'Tetris' but also 'Twister' and the all-time favourite 'Rubik's Cube'. Audiences are invited to watch the highly skilled acrobatic quartet navigate not only the stage but each other, twisting and interlocking to communicate with and create new meanings for their bodies.

Designed to get people involved, this participatory work invites the audience on stage to imitate the troupe and create moves of their own.

Choreographer and creator Erik Kaiel says Tetris responds to the computer game of the '80s and '90s, while dealing with human desires for community and individuality.

"Tetris was new when I was a pre-teen. I played Tetris all-night a few times, and there is definitely a hint of nostalgia involved. But to be honest, I wanted to make a real performance about real human beings using physical imagination to play - put down the controller, get off the couch, and go outside and play with friends,'' says Kaiel.

And now, having seen how much joy it brings children all over the world, I still have to pinch myself that I get to share it with kids all over the globe."

Tetris will be performed at Arts Centre Melbourne as part of Melbourne Fringe and Arts Centre Melbourne's year-round Families Program. Featuring intimate and large-scale theatre from some of the world's most respected companies and a diverse range of interactive workshops, the Families program is robust and growing in size, scale and scope.

Book: artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183





