TEMPORARY Comes to The Butterfly Club

Amy's life as a receptionist is a rut of emails, ergonomics and endless unrealistic expectations. She smiles politely, makes the perfect cup of coffee and has a delightful phone manner. She spends her days tackling the big issues - like the optimal temperature of the air conditioning and how to ensure the coffee machine is being appropriately cleaned. Now on a journey to find another gluten-dairy-nut free cake for the big merger deal, Amy stops to wonder: is this her moment to escape to freedom or the beginning of her descent into corporate oblivion?

Created on the clock behind a real reception desk, Temporary finds endless humour in the mundane 9 - 5. Because if the receptionist doesn't do it, who will?

After a successful four star season at Adelaide Fringe delighting critics and audiences alike, Temporary is coming to The Butterfly Club for Melbourne Fringe. With a 5.30pm time slot, it is the perfect place to have a work social or finish off a hard day at the office.

Katie Lees is a Sydney-based actor and writer. She recently returned from three years overseas where she worked as a performer in Italy, the UK and Turkey. In 2018, she volunteered with The Flying Seagulls in their clowning shows for vulnerable children throughout Europe. She debuted Temporary at Sydney Fringe Festival 2018 and had a stella run at Adelaide Fringe. August sees Katie performing her new stand up show Hour of Power at the Sydney Fringe Comedy Festival.

Temporary at Melbourne Fringe Festival

The Butterfly Club

5 Carson Place Melbourne

16- 22nd September at 5.30pm





