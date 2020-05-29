'Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition' Will Now Open 8 June in Copenhagen

Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition will now open on Monday 8 June at the Black Diamond - Royal Danish Library, Copenhagen, following a two-month postponement due to Covid-19 restrictions. To ensure as many guests as possible are able to visit the exhibition, the exhibition period has also been extended until 13 February 2021.

Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition is an unprecedented look into the creative world of musician, storyteller and cultural icon Nick Cave. With more than 300 objects coming from Cave's own collection, the Nick Cave archive at Arts Centre Melbourne, the collections of the Royal Danish Library and a number of private lenders, six decades of his creative and private life will be brought together in large-scale installations, making the exhibition an artwork in itself.

The exhibition was developed and designed by Janine Barrand of Arts Centre Melbourne and Christina Back of the Royal Danish Library in collaboration with Nick Cave, and was curated and produced by the Royal Danish Library in collaboration with the Australian Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Stranger Than Kindness vibrates between the voice of the curators and the voice of the artist. Cave working closely with the curators has resulted in an original take on the biographical exhibition, allowing a new experience with the material, the objects, and the life and stories of Nick Cave. The merging of biography, autobiography and fiction placed in a spatial narrative invite visitors into the artist's mythical universe of creation.

Co-curator Janine Barrand says "It has been a truly amazing experience to collaborate with Nick and Christina on reimagining Nick's creative life by developing stories together and interpreting his collection in new and exciting ways. I know visitors to the exhibition will be totally immersed in Nick's evolving and wonderful worlds and never-before-seen artistic processes.

As the custodian of a large part of Nick Cave's collection since 2006, we have a deep attachment and connection to the many objects that Nick Cave has entrusted us with. Our ongoing collaboration with Nick is something we treasure and we are extremely proud to be involved in this exhibition," says Barrand.

Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition

Black Diamond - Royal Danish Library

Søren Kiergaards Plads, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 June 2020 - 13 February 2021

Monday - Friday 10am - 7pm, Saturday 10am - 6pm, Sunday closed

Ticketing Information

Advanced bookings advised

Visit www.thenickcaveexhibition.com

Tickets: 12 € (concessions available)

Vouchers already purchased remain valid.

