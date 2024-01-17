Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April

Steven Bartlett, host of the hit podcast The Diary of a CEO, will present to Australian audiences for the very first time in April 2024 with his new live show The Business & Life Speaking Tour.

The tour will kick off in Sydney on Friday 5 April, before heading to Adelaide on Saturday 6 April, Perth on Tuesday 9 April, Melbourne on Friday 12 April, and then Brisbane on Sunday 14 April.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public Friday 19 January, 10:00 am local time at www.tegdainty.com.

Join Entrepreneur, Investor, No.1 Best Selling Author and Host of Europe’s Biggest Podcast - ‘The Diary Of A CEO”, for an insightful and new international lecture series.

These talks are tailor-made for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned business owners, and anyone that dreams of taking their venture, project or life to the next level. Thinking of starting something one day? Wondering how to take your current project to the next level? This lecture is for you!

In this series, Steven will dissect the intricacies of entrepreneurship, offering priceless wisdom on how to start, build, and scale a thriving business. He'll unravel the strategies and tactics that have propelled his entrepreneurial success & provide a roadmap for your own success using science backed research, his interview back catalogue and stories from history.

Learn how to cultivate the mindset and strategy required to overcome challenges, stay focused, and turn your dreams into reality.

This is a brand new one of kind event series that will happen once, and only once!

About Steven Bartlett

Steven Bartlett is an entrepreneur, speaker, investor, author and the host of UK's No.1 podcast The Diary of a CEO — an unfiltered journey into the remarkable stories and untold dimensions of the world’s most influential people, experts and thinkers.

Steven is an accomplished investor in the health and wellness space with notable investments including Huel — UK’s fastest growing e-commerce company internationally, and Zoe — the personalised nutrition programme created by the world’s top scientists. Previous investments include The Healing Company, atai Life Sciences, Alto Neuroscience and AbCellera. Steven's other investments focus on blockchain technologies, biotech, space, Web 3 and social media.

Known for his innovative and disruptive approach to social media marketing, Steven co-founded Flight Story — a marketing and communications company that works with leading brands. He has also launched his own private equity fund, Flight Fund, to accelerate the next generation of European unicorns.

Steven co-founded thirdweb — a software platform, backed by Shopify and Coinbase, that makes it easy to build web3 applications.

Steven released his debut book (ironically) titled Happy Sexy Millionaire, which made The Sunday Times bestsellers list. He joined the BBC's hit TV show Dragons’ Den, as the youngest ever Dragon in the show’s history.

Steven’s second book, The 33 Laws of Business and Life, was released in 2023 and quickly topped the bestseller list. It contains Steven’s fundamental laws for excellence — a set of principles that can stand the test of time, apply to any industry, and be used by anyone who is search of building something great or becoming someone great.

Steven is particularly focused on inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and creators from a BAME background and much of his work after winning the ‘British Black Entrepreneur of the year” award focused on disadvantaged schools and communities.

He has partnered with His Majesty's Prison Service to distribute The Diary of a CEO podcast via their in-cell technology to educate and inspire young adults.

Steven has been listed on the Powerlist, which captures the most influential Black Britons and aims to celebrate the achievements of the most influential people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in the UK.

Steven’s audience includes young aspiring entrepreneurs, creators, business leaders and high net-worth individuals.

Tour Dates

SYDNEY – Friday 5 April 2024 – ICC Sydney Theatre

ADELAIDE – Saturday 6 April 2024 – AEC Theatre

PERTH – Tuesday 9 April 2024 – RAC Arena

MELBOURNE – Friday 12 April 2024 – Plenary, MCEC

BRISBANE – Sunday 14 April – Great Hall, BCEC