State Memorial For Michael Gudinski to Be Held At Rod Laver Arena

A State Memorial celebrating the incredible life and achievements of Michael Solomon Gudinski AM will be held at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 24 March.



The State Memorial will include tributes, speeches, and performances commemorating Michael's life, his considerable contribution to both the Australian and international music industry, his charitable works and his enormous passion for Melbourne and the state of Victoria.



Doors will open at 5.30pm with the State Memorial proceedings commencing at 7.07pm. The State Memorial will be held in line with COVIDSafe requirements and will be fully seated.



Those wishing to attend are invited to register their interest at vic.gov.au/michael-gudinski from Tuesday 16 March 5pm AEDT, with registrations closing Thursday 18 March 5pm AEDT. Successful registrations will be contacted by email prior to Saturday 20 March 2pm AEDT.



In lieu of flowers the Gudinski family ask people to consider making a donation in Michael's name to Support Act - a charity that Michael passionately advocated for providing crisis and wellbeing relief to music industry workers.