Shane Jacobson Will Lead MIDNIGHT Musical at The Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

One of Australia's favourite performers, Shane Jacobson, will star as The King in MIDNIGHT, a major new musical set to open at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in June, joining co-stars including Lucy Durack, Thomas McGuane, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Matt Lee, Raphael Wong, Kristie Nguy, Melanie Bird and more.

Also joining Shane Jacobson in the star-studded line-up are the four young performers who will be playing the role of Stella, Alberta Brudan, Elisha Villa, Liv Jacobson and Isobel Lauber. These performers won the coveted roles after being part of a national open casting call with hundreds of applicants from all over Australia.

"As a father of children in particular a daughter I love the way MIDNIGHT frames the story of Cinderella - it's not a girl waiting for some Prince to come down and save her. He's got to prove his worth and it's the Cinderella story told in a way that has never been seen before," explained Shane Jacobson.

"To have my own daughter Liv join me in this production is pretty special. She's been working really hard in her acting classes for the past three years and we're incredibly proud of her and can't wait to see what she does with the role of Stella. To say my wife and I are excited for her would be an extreme understatement," he added.

Shane Jacobson is one of Australia's most loved, award-winning actors, presenters and entertainers. His incredible and varied career spans over 40 years both here at home and internationally, with screen highlights including Kenny; Charlie & Boots with Paul Hogan; Hollywood blockbuster The Bourne Legacy; the hugely popular Oddball; The Dressmaker (2015); Bruce Beresford's Ladies in Black; Beaconsfield; Jack Irish; Top Gear Australia; Little Big Shots; The Real Full Monty and Australia's Got Talent.

On stage, Jacobson's career highlights include a Helpmann Award for Best Male in a Supporting Role for 'Nicely Nicely' in the 2008 revival of the musical Guys and Dolls, The Drowsy Chaperone (2010), Shane Warne - The Musical (2013), Mother & Son (2014), The Rocky Horror Show (2018) and the soon to be completed national tour of Hairspray, as the beloved housewife Edna Turnblad.

MIDNIGHT- The Cinderella Musical premieres at the Comedy Theatre in June for a strictly limited season. With music/lyrics by John Foreman (Aussie Pops Orchestra, Carols By Candlelight) and Anthony Costanzo (Life's A Circus, Cross Roads) and featuring an exclusive song by Kate Miller-Heidke (Muriel's Wedding), MIDNIGHT is a magical romantic comedy that will delight audiences young and old.

Debuting just in time for the school holidays, this enchanting new tale features Ella, a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn't want or need a so-called Prince Charming. The Prince, enchanted by this alluring stranger, suddenly finds himself in uncharted territory and quickly learns that Ella is like no other. Can he prove his worth? Can she ignite his desire for change? Can all be achieved before the magical stroke of MIDNIGHT?

The creative team for this reimagined tale includes Direction/Book by Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots, The Divorce) and Pip Mushin (Resident: Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof) Choreography by Kelly Aykers (So You Think You Can Dance, The Wizard of Oz, Barnum) with Musical Direction by Anthony Barnhill (Evita, Phantom of the Opera). Set design is by James Browne (Ghost the musical, Cabaret) costumes by Harriet Oxley (Into the Woods, The Flying Dutchman) and lighting by Helpmann Award winner Trudy Dalgleish (Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever) rounding out this magical offering.

MIDNIGHT is produced by Spencer McLaren (Dive Club, Puffs the Play, Mother & Son), Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots,The Divorce, Strange Bedfellows) and Craig Donnell (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Grease - The Musical, The Sound of Music).