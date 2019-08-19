Serendipity Theatre Productions Presents COMIC PSYCHIC – HORRORSCOPE 

Madame Elbac fortune teller to the stars? Comic psychic extraordinaire will showcase her many questionable metaphysical talents and her latest foray into matchmaking. There will be card readings, star sign analysis and love compatibility.

Madame will demonstrate astounding convoluted procedures to attract your soul mate. The spirits will abound, including the occasional vodka. Madame Elbac is the alter ego of storyteller and song writer Bernadette Mirabelli.

Website: https://www.madameelbac.com/

Comic Psychic - HorrorScope Gasworks Art Park Theatre, 21 Graham St, Albert Park VIC 3206 17-20 September 2019 9.45pm 21 September 3.30pm and 9.45pm Full: $34 / Concession: $27 TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666 https://melbournefringe.com.au/event/comic-psychic-horrorscope/ or Gasworks 8606 4299 https://sa2.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/EventSearch?presenter=AUGAP&event=c6608t&t ck=true





