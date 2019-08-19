Serendipity Theatre Productions Presents COMIC PSYCHIC – HORRORSCOPE 

Aug. 19, 2019  

Madame Elbac fortune teller to the stars? Comic psychic extraordinaire will showcase her many questionable metaphysical talents and her latest foray into matchmaking. There will be card readings, star sign analysis and love compatibility.

Madame will demonstrate astounding convoluted procedures to attract your soul mate. The spirits will abound, including the occasional vodka. Madame Elbac is the alter ego of storyteller and song writer Bernadette Mirabelli.

Website: https://www.madameelbac.com/

Comic Psychic - HorrorScope Gasworks Art Park Theatre, 21 Graham St, Albert Park VIC 3206 17-20 September 2019 9.45pm 21 September 3.30pm and 9.45pm Full: $34 / Concession: $27 TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666 https://melbournefringe.com.au/event/comic-psychic-horrorscope/ or Gasworks 8606 4299 https://sa2.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/EventSearch?presenter=AUGAP&event=c6608t&t ck=true



Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • A FEW GOOD MEN Announced At Theatre Memphis
  • Playhouse on the Square Revives ON GOLDEN POND
  • Tennessee Shakespeare Co Presents PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE For Third Annual Free Shout-Out Series
  • Photo Flash: Inside ETC's 4th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival