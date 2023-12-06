Sci-fi Dance Phenomenon FUTURE CARGO To Premiere In Adelaide

FUTURE CARGO, the critically acclaimed sci-fi dance phenomenon, will make its Australian premiere at Adelaide Fringe in 2024.

Created by David Rosenberg, best known for the immersive shipping container series Darkfield, and Frauke Requardt, one of the UK's most inventive choreographers, FUTURE CARGO combines the spectacle of large scale dance performances and the delicate integrity and intimacy of the audience experience through binaural sound.

“We've come together to develop FUTURE CARGO because David and I are constantly fascinated by how to connect performance and audiences in unique ways in public space. By working with different architectural constraints and inviting audiences to discover bold & beautiful contemporary dance in and amongst them, we hope to ignite a passion for the arts in people who wouldn't usually watch dance, while also captivating those already in love with the art form,” commented Requardt.

Timed with twilight at Adelaide Fringe, audiences sit under the stars wearing headphones observing a mystery shipment from an unknown location. There are reports of power surges and electromagnetic waves in the area.

As the side rolls up on a 40ft haulage truck, an enigmatic machine will be revealed, and a strange and unstoppable process begins. A compelling invitation to make contact evolves and a seduction occurs between a human and an other-worldly force.

FUTURE CARGO is an homage to a past and a future where contact seems all too possible.

Produced in Australia by Realscape Productions, the local team that brought you Darkfield, the show promises to introduce a unique format of contemporary dance to Australian audiences.

“David and Frauke have developed a show unlike anything that has ever played in Australia before. We know Australians have developed an appetite for multidimensional experiences, and FUTURE CARGO brings something new to Adelaide Fringe, creating a spectacle through dance, lighting, binaural sound and science-fiction. We can't wait to watch Adelaide fall in love with a new way to experience dance at the Garden of Unearthly Delights come February.” said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

FUTURE CARGO will play at Adelaide Fringe Festival 2024 from 16 February to 17 March 2024, at the Garden of Unearthly Delights.

Tickets to FUTURE CARGO can be purchased online via adelaidefringe.com.au, with prices ranging from $20 to $40 plus booking fees.