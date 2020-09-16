Santa Is Going Digital Direct From The North Pole

Christmas may be a little different in 2020, but Santa is prepared.

Christmas may be a little different in 2020, but Santa is prepared. With state of the art special effects and the magic of theatre, Santa Claus will meet families Australia wide via an all new personalised, LIVE video experience from his home in the North Pole.

Brought to you by a mainstage theatre producer who has also spent eight years producing industry leading Santa moments, Christmas To You offers all the joy of meeting Santa without the crowds, from the comfort of your own home.

Each interactive experience can be tailored, with a number of questions about the participant/s informing the live meet and greet. All experiences will happen in real time from Santa's workshop to your device. Best of all, participants are given exclusive inside access to Santa's office in the North Pole where he and his elves are busy preparing for Christmas Eve.

Available Australia wide from 14 November until Christmas Day, bookings are on sale from today via www.christmastoyou.com.au. Be sure to get in quick as spaces are strictly limited.

"A lot of care, thought and expertise has gone into making this a truly memorable experience with Santa, that anyone who loves Christmas will cherish for a long time to come. It's a wonderful way to surprise your loved ones this festive season," says producer David Venn.

Santa Claus himself is thrilled to be connecting with even more children this year, thanks to his new digital set up.

"The elves and I are very excited to invite families from all around Australia into our home at the North Pole! It's been a tough year for everyone, so it's very important that we spread Christmas cheer as far and wide as we can. We are already hard at work in our workshop, getting ready for Christmas. Rudolf's nose might not be quite so bright under his mask, but you can bet your jingle bells we'll be sailing the skies in furiously fast flight!" says Santa.

Christmas lovers young and old can choose from three experiences with Santa, 'Santa Chat' which is a more traditional 'meet and greet', 'The Christmas List' which is a theatrical experience with Santa, and 'Naughty or Nice', an interactive story driven adventure. Each experience is slightly different, while all offer more quality time, flair and attention to detail than is typical of face to face 'meet and greet' experiences.

In addition to the LIVE Santa experience, personalised letters from Santa and group experiences are also available. You can also get a video recording or a digital photo appearing in Santa's magic frame which can be emailed out to share with family and friends. Prices start from $19.00 + booking fee. www.christmastoyou.com.au

