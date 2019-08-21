Samm Hagen Leads LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL In Melbourne!

Samm Hagen leads the cast of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL In Melbourne!

This Melbourne exclusive runs from November 23 for a strictly limited season. Tickets now on sale! www.legallyblondemusical.com.au

Samm is absolutely thrilled to be playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical! Samm was last seen as one of the critically-acclaimed Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert in 2018. Her previous theatre credits include Pat in Kinky Boots, Molly Jensen cover in Ghost The Musical, Ann Darrow alternate and Cassandra cover in the original company of King Kong: Live On Stage, Waitress #1 and Sherrie cover in Rock of Ages, Jason's Coleman's Rhythm Of Life plus Spiegelicious, and original cast member of Rock Rhapsody: Music of Queen.

Based on the much-loved movie, the musical adaptation follows Elle Woods as she challenges stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. This renewed production guarantees a non-stop sugar rush night at the theatre!

Directed and Choreographed by Michael Ralph (Bring it On, Nine the Musical, The Boy From Oz), with Musical Direction by Katie Weston (Rent The Musical, The Last 5 Years).

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is produced by James Terry Collective (Rent - The Musical, Motown Live)





