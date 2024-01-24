#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March

Performances run 11th - 21 April 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GREASE THE MUSICAL at Her Majesty's Theatre Photo 1 Review: GREASE THE MUSICAL at Her Majesty's Theatre
Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 2 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
A NIGHT WITH MATTEO BOCELLI - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024 Kicks Off This March Photo 3 A NIGHT WITH MATTEO BOCELLI - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024 Kicks Off This March
Video: MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne Photo 4 Video: MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne

#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March

You've watched the Eras Tour Film, you've listened to the albums, you've probably had at least 13 fights while defending Blondie herself, but have you spent an hour on a random teen's Livestream, breaking down every minute detail about he TCU (Taylor Cinematic Universe)?

#SWIFTTOK is a deepdive into the hilarity of online stan culture, the tiktok generation, and above all is a true celebration of Taylor Swift. Including many of Taylor's hits, fan favourites, and maybe even some surprise songs, get in the Getaway Car and let Dean take you on a journey through the eras, the highs and lows, the good and the bad (aka that 1975 singer we don't talk about), and of course all of the Sad Beautiful Tragic moments of teenage hood. 

 

Dean is Naarm based writer and performer,  with sold out seasons of past Cabaret “The Date” and has worked as a performer in a variety of musicals and plays, Dean is no stranger to a festival having performed in both Midsumma, Melbourne Fringe and Adelaide Fringe, but they are excited to launch their first show at MICF. 

 

So drop everything now and I have one question left still, are you ready for it?

 

Show Details: #SWIFTTOK

Dates: 11th - 21 April 2024

Times: 6pm - 7pm

Venue: The Motley Bauhaus

Tickets: From $24 - $28




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March Photo
#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March

You've watched the Eras Tour Film, you've listened to the albums, you've probably had at least 13 fights while defending Blondie herself, but have you spent an hour on a random teen's Livestream, breaking down every minute detail about he TCU (Taylor Cinematic Universe)?

2
CUDDLE An Intimate Dance Heist From Two Rising Stars Comes To Melbourne This February Photo
CUDDLE An Intimate Dance Heist From Two Rising Stars Comes To Melbourne This February

An intimate dance heist from two rising stars. A dynamic and difficult duel filled with surprises, CUDDLE ebbs and flows through the joyful and riotous to the inventive and technically brilliant.

3
Video: MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne Photo
Video: MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne

Watch in an all-new video as the Regent Theatre in Melbourne is transformed into the incredible world of Moulin Rouge! The production is set to wrap up the current season in Melbourne on February 4th, 2024.

4
YENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next Month Photo
YENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next Month

Malthouse will present a return season of Kadimah Yiddish Theatre’s Yentl beginning next month. This new stage adaptation of Nobel Prize laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer’s iconic short story is the first since the 1975 Broadway play and Barbra Streisand’s iconic 1983 musical film.

More Hot Stories For You

YENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next MonthYENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next Month
THEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This MonthTHEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This Month
THE INHERITANCE Will Make Australian Premiere at fortyfivedownstairsTHE INHERITANCE Will Make Australian Premiere at fortyfivedownstairs
Australian Ballet Opens 2024 Season With ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLANDAustralian Ballet Opens 2024 Season With ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND

Videos

MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne
Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Video
Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne Video
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
Transwoman Kills Influencer in Australia - Melbourne Transwoman Kills Influencer
La Mama Courthouse (1/27-2/04)
Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Melbourne Much Ado About Nothing
Central Park (2/17-3/10)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
House of the Heart in Australia - Melbourne House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
Dog Man: The Musical in Australia - Melbourne Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
House of the Heart in Australia - Melbourne House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You