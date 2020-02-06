SRI LANKAN FIRETEAM: THE POWER OF SONG Comes to MICF 2020

An original absurdist, comedy musical that answers the age-old question - can you fight fire with FIRE?!

An "elite" team of firefighters, assembled from across the globe, come to what was once known as the peaceful island of Sri Lanka, to counter an arson epidemic which has brought the nation to its knees.

Join the multicultural team as they adapt to this new and foreign environment, unveiling all of the firefighting industry's most mysterious secrets along the way. But the most searing hot secret they'll be discovering? The power of song. Be prepared for a night of off-beat comedy, on-beat tunes, and fiery social commentary.

From the brilliant mind of South Asian - Australian writer/actor Malith Wijayawardhana ('The Melanin Monologues'/'Batmania'/'Nomnomnom') comes Sri Lankan Fireteam: The Power of Song! Featuring a full South East Asian cast, in its world premiere at MICF 2020.

Sri Lankan Fireteam: The Power of Song opens on the 23rd of March and runs for 7 nights at The Butterfly Club, during the 2020 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Bookings recommended.

Dates: 23rd - 29th of March

Time: 7pm

Cost: $28-35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





