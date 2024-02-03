SISTER ACT Musical to Tour Sydney and Melbourne in 2024

Praise be! The habit is coming to Australia. John Frost for Crossroads Live is delighted to announce the arrival of the most heavenly of musicals, Sister Act, which will make its Australian debut from August 2024.

The eagerly anticipated production of the Broadway and UK smash hit musical comedy sensation direct from London will open at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney in August 2024 and the Regent Theatre in Melbourne from November 2024.

“It is a joyous thing to produce a musical that has never been seen in Australia before and I feel very blessed to be bringing Sister Act to our shores. It's a brilliant, must-see show that will lift audiences up and I know Australians will get into the habit of seeing again and again,” said Producer John Frost.

Based on the iconic film starring Whoopi Goldberg and featuring original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar award-winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted, The Little Mermaid), and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this heavenly musical is joyous and uplifting in equal measures.

Disco diva Deloris' life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn't be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The creative team behind Sister Act includes Alan Menken (Music), Glenn Slater (Lyrics), Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (Book), Bill Buckhurst (Director), Alistair David (Choreographer), Morgan Large (Set & Costume Design), Stephen Brooker (Musical Supervision), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Design) and Tom Marshall (Sound Design).

A musical sent from above, Sister Act is the brilliant, must-see show which raises the spirits and warms the soul time after time. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a total of six Olivier Award nominations across the original West End season and the London revival season. Sister Act will be returning to London's West End from March 2024.

Casting announcements will be made in the coming months.

John Frost for Crossroads Live presents

Sister Act

Capitol Theatre, Sydney from August 2024

Regent Theatre, Melbourne from November 2024

Tickets on sale from 29 Feb. For further information and to sign up to the priority waitlist, visit the button below or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @sisteractmusicalau