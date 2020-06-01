SIMA Launches A Dynamic New Virtual Season For Online Audiences

SIMA'S new virtual online season Jazz:NOW Wired airs bi-weekly from this Saturday June 6 AT 8PM until the end of August.

Each episode is available to watch on demand 30 days after it airs. - high quality camera footage and audio captures the intimacy, diversity and immediacy of Australian jazz today in this seven-part virtual online season featuring 25 artists performing everything from middle eastern percussion to pedal steel guitar.

Each episode includes high quality camera footage and audio which capture the intimacy, diversity and immediacy of Australian jazz today in this seven-part virtual online season featuring 25 artists performing everything from middle eastern percussion to pedal steel guitar. Each performance has been paired with bonus vintage footage of iconic Australian artists including The Necks, Darren Percival, Alister Spence, Barney McAll, Scott Tinkler, Band of Five Names and Joe Chindamo captured as part of the 2001 Australian jazz documentary, The Pulse.

2020 has brought unimaginable circumstances for artists. Overnight, the Australia's live performance industry was annihilated by coronavirus. Reading the writing on the wall SIMA jumped into a Sydney studio in mid-March to record a two-day jazz session curated by SIMA's Artistic Director, bassist and Music Director for Australia's Women in Music Awards Zoe Hauptmann.

Season Subscription: $70/$50 and Single Events: $12/$8