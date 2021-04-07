SHAUN THE SHEEP Comes to the Regent Theatre

Shaun the Sheep's Circus Show comes to Melbourne's Regent Theatre from April 14, 2021.

From Mossy Bottom Farm to the banks of the Yarra River, your favourite sheep Shaun and his woolly flock of friends come to life on stage with internationally-acclaimed Australian circus ensemble Circa and Academy Award®-winning studio Aardman.

This thrilling Melbourne premiere season of Shaun the Sheep's Circus Show combines the extreme physicality and awe-inspiring feats of Circa and the playful charm of the multi-award-winning TV series Shaun the Sheep.

Shaun is a sheep who doesn't follow the flock - in fact, he leads them into all sorts of scrapes and scraps, turning peace in the valley into mayhem in the meadow. Whether they're tormenting the weary postman or escaping the havoc of a runaway tyre, Shaun and his pals run rings around their poor sheepdog Bitzer and the oblivious Farmer. Every day brings a new adventure for Shaun.

The entire family will be treated to a visual spectacle, packed full of Aardman's signature wit and outright hilarity, as the Circa ensemble continues to blur the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus.

Shaun the Sheep's Circus Show is must-see entertainment full of heart-warming comedy delights and daredevil acrobatics.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.