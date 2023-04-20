Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum Theatre

Performances run 12 – 14 May 2023.

Apr. 20, 2023  
SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour Returns at the Athenaeum Theatre

Following sell-out seasons across Australia in 2022, SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL The Happy Days Tour is back, and it's more spectacular and ready to rock audiences of all ages!

The music that you loved and grew up with is set to entertain audiences who have enjoyed listening to these solid gold hits for many years as well as a brand new younger fans who have recently discovered them.

Unforgettable party hits from Elvis (Jailhouse Rock, Teddy Bear, The Wonder Of You, Love Me Tender, A Big Hunk of Love), Bobby Darin (Beyond The Sea, Dream Lover, Mac The Knife), The Drifters (Save The Last Dance), Jersey Boys (Oh What A Night, Sherry), The Everly Brothers, Sam Cooke (Twistin' The Night Away), Lesley Gore (It's My Party), Johnny O'Keefe (Shout, She's My Baby, Sing Sing Sing), Ritchie Valens (La Bamba), Connie Francis (Lipstick On Your Collar), Danny & The Juniors (At The Hop), Grease Medley & many more!

SHAKE RATTLE 'N' ROLL's electric cast of singers, sizzling world-champion Latin ballroom dancers, 100's of award-winning dazzling costumes, smoking-hot production numbers, kaleidoscopic eye-candy special effects and a sprinkle of nostalgic fun radio & television commercials will transport audiences back to those rockin', boppin', timeless 50's & '60s!

Dust off those blue suede shoes and prepare to be Razzle-Dazzled! Shake Rattle 'n' Roll will have you dancing in the aisles. Get ready to rock & roll all over again!




