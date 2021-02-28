SCARY GOATS TOUR Premieres At The Butterfly Club

Scary Goats Tour is a new Australian horror-comedy play written by Chloe Towan and Nathan Fernandez.

When Mel, a famous sceptic and ghost debunker, finds she has accidentally booked in for a goat tour instead of the ghost tour she wanted, it looks like her day couldn't get any worse. However, when Billy, an evil ghost goat, is summoned and attacks the group it is up to Mel to combine her knowledge of the supernatural with the facts she has learned about goats to save the day!

The first work of actor/paranormal enthusiasts Chloe Towan and Nathan Fernandez, SCARY GOATS TOUR draws inspiration from the silliness of Monty Python, the absurdity of the Mighty Boosh and the scares of classic horror films of the 70s and 80s to create a show that is part horror, part comedy and part fun goat lecture.

SCARY GOATS TOUR is directed by Nathan Fernandez and stars Dax Carnay, Jess Ciancio and Dominik Shields.

SCARY GOATS TOUR was originally slated for a 2020 premiere but due to the pandemic has been postponed to the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. It is now slated to premiere on March 22 2021 and will run each night until April 4 at The Butterfly Club. Bookings recommended.