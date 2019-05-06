Roger Eno, Mary Lattimore And Julianna Barwick Hit The Stage At Melbourne Recital Centre

Mesmerising ambient music performed by Roger Eno, Mary Lattimore and Julianna Barwick feature in a radiant one-off performance at Melbourne Recital Centre on Saturday 29 June 2019.

Resonant and captivating, Roger Eno's music exudes atmosphere and his hauntingly sparse piano pieces, seductive blends of moods and otherworldly themes transport listeners to other realms.

His unique style of ambient chamber music has led him to share the stage with Lou Reed, Shane MacGowan and Macy Gray; appear in films such as David Lynch's Dune, Danny Boyle's Trainspotting (with brother Brian Eno) and Adrian Lyne's 9 & ½ Weeks; and exhibit at the Tate Britain in London. He also writes for theatre, most memorably for Trevor Nunn's National Theatre production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal.



Over the past decade, festival headliners and U.S.-based harpist Mary Lattimore and ambient composer Julianna Barwick have each created their own inimitable universe of light: Barwick building evocative choral symphonies and Lattimore conjuring expressive beauty with her 47-string concert harp and synth effects. In addition to their own works, these two powerfully emotive voices will create an immersive sonic dreamscape in a never-before-seen collaboration.

Mary Lattimore has performed and recorded with such renowned artists as Meg Baird, Thurston Moore, Sharon Van Etten, Jarvis Cocker, Kurt Vile, Steve Gunn, Ed Askew and Fursaxa, and she has been a part of soundtrack projects including the Valerie Project, Lopapeysa, a film by David Kessler set in Iceland, and the film score for Marina Abramovic: the Artist is Present.

One of the most powerfully emotive voices in contemporary music, Julianna Barwick has collaborated with Sigur Rós producer Alex Somers in Iceland, Radiohead, Yoko Ono, Philip Glass, Steve Hauschildt and The Flaming Lips. Julianna Barwick's immersive debut The Magic Place was named as one of the 50 Best Ambient Albums of All Time by Pitchfork, who noted: 'The Magic Place conjures the reverie of childhood wonder, but rather than just merely recall it nostalgically, Barwick's voice has the power to render such awe wholly in the present moment.'

CONCERT DETAILS

Roger Eno, Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick

With foyer performance by Rings Around Saturn

Saturday 29 June 2019, 8pm

Elisabeth Murdoch Hall (3 hours & 30-mins incl. interval)

Tickets $75/$65

Presented by Melbourne Recital Centre

For more information and to book tickets visit: melbournerecital.com.au | 03 9699 3333





