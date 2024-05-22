Riverside's National Theatre Of Parramatta Announces 2024 'Staging The World' Program Participants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) has announced the 2024 Staging the World Mentorship Program participants.

Supported by the Girgensohn Foundation, Staging the World is in its second year. This intensive skills development program provides an opportunity for BIPOC artists, to work with and receive mentorship from established international creatives. The program launched in 2023 with a two-week intensive mentorship with one of the world's leading playwrights, Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, Choirboy).

The 2024 mentorship program is an exciting opportunity to be mentored by one of the leading directors in the US, Mina Morita (Leader of Artistic Curation & Strategy at Crowded Fire Theatre Company, San Francisco). Over the course of the program in September, the participants will have the opportunity to develop their directing skills alongside Mina, as she directs NTofP's final show of their 2024 season, Yoga Play, by Dipika Guha (co-produced with Brisbane's La Boite Theatre) from 17 October.

The 2024 Staging the World participants are:

Aileen Huynh

Monica Kumar

Fernando de Miguel Fuertes

Pratha Nagpal

Bali Padda

Monica Sayers

Ryan Whitworth-Jones

NTofP Executive & Creative Producer, Joanne Kee, said “It is a fantastic feeling to be able to run this program for a second year. The first iteration led by Tarell Alvin McCraney has had an incredible impact and we know that the insights Mina will provide our next intake will be invaluable. Australian theatre has begun the change to be more inclusive, yet the opportunities for BIPOC artists to take lead roles in major companies is still limited. NTofP is fulfilling a much-needed gap by providing internationally successful BIPOC artists with years of experience in their fields as mentors for our future leaders. A huge shout out to the Girgensohn Foundation who have had the vision to recognise that Australia is not a monoculture and there is a richness in championing and celebrating our diversity”.

Staging The World Mentor, Mina Morita, added, "I am thrilled to be exploring Dipika's brilliant new play with a group of emerging directors. The deeper the work of questioning and refining within an actual production process will be illuminating for the cohort – and my hope is that this will become a mutually supportive group as we continue throughout our careers. The future of the theatre lives in each of us!”.

Established in 2015, Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta has become a force within the Australian theatre landscape, known for its inclusivity and eye for often-overlooked talent. NTofP continues to impress with a line-up of world and Australian premieres, innovative initiatives for local artists and community and through its continued commitment to providing high-quality theatre in one of Sydney's most thriving cultural precincts.

