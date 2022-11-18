Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Regent Theatre
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is playing at the Regent Theatre through to mid-January
After launching the careers of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice over 40 years ago, the biblical musical tale of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is back in Melbourne. Seen by over 200 million people worldwide in over 80 countries, it is no wonder that Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has had 30 years of consecutive professional touring and been translated into 10 different languages. With classic musical theatre hits such as "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door" it is hard not to sing along to the tunes.
This revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat began at the London Palladium in 2019 with direction by Laurence Connor and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter. It features a dazzling pop concert lighting design by Ben Cracknell. In this current Australian revival, there are stand out vocal performances by Euan Fistrovic Doidge as Joseph, Paulini as The Narrator, Alex Hyne as Reuben and Daniel Raso as Simeon. The entire children's ensemble is a delight to watch, and Peter Rutherford's musical direction is exceptional.
While I did enjoy these elements of the show, and I have fond childhood memories of the score, I do find myself questioning the show's current relevance. It certainly is not 'ahead of its time' and does appear frozen in a pre cultural appropriation era. The pastiche song and dance numbers felt uncomfortable at times and the question must be asked, is imitation in this context appropriate? While some research into Canaanite culture and history appears to have been considered in the costume design for the show, the end result on stage suggests that this attempt was tokenistic.
The production's ethnically diverse casting is however encouraging to see, and both the adult and children's ensemble do a stellar job of energising and infusing the Regent Theatre's opening night audience with joy and passion. While Shane Crawford's performance as Pharaoh was certainly underwhelming, it should be taken into consideration that Crawford's mere presence, will attract new theatre goers. Perhaps this positive impact on the arts sector justifies casting Crawford? Despite his performance, the audience's applause suggested they loved seeing him on stage.
Daniel Raso as Simeon in "Those Canaan Days" gave a stellar performance which left you wanting to see more of him. Paulini navigated the challenging vocals of The Narrator well, adding in her own sensational pop diva nuisances. Euan Fistrovic Doidge's rendition of "Close Every Door" was outstanding and he certainly showcased his formidable pop vocals throughout the show.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is playing at the Regent Theatre through to mid-January. Between 27 December 2022 to 1 January 2023 the role of Pharaoh, will be performed by Trevor Ashley.
From This Author - Josh Stent
Josh has had a passion and love for the Arts ever since seeing his first musical The Secret Garden at age 5. Originally from New Zealand, Josh graduated from The McDonald College of Perfor... (read more about this author)
October 23, 2022
What an absolute honour it was to watch The United Ukrainian Ballet’s production of Swan Lake. The experience truly felt like a moment in history. This production of Swan Lake not only allows audiences to reconnect with a beloved ballet favourite, but to also see the story’s themes through the lens of the current situation in Ukraine.
Review: YOU'RE A CATCH! WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? at Theatre Works
October 16, 2022
You're A Catch! Why Are You Single? Like me, you may have been asking yourself this question for quite some time. However, in this instance, I am not referring to my own disastrous love life, or even perhaps potential narcissistic personality traits. What I am referring to is a new 60-minute, one-act, song cycle written by Sarah Wynen, called You're A Catch! Why Are You Single? This laugh-out-loud show recently played at Theatre Works, as part of this year's Melbourne Fringe Festival.
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Melbourne's Regent Theatre
August 18, 2022
Hey Melbourne, welcome to the 60's! It's time to put on your most colourful and crazily patterned outfit, tease your hair big, bold, and beautiful, and head on down to the Regent Theatre. Hairspray is back and this time it's the original Broadway version of the musical! Having grown up listening to the original Broadway cast album, it was a sheer delight for a theatre nerd like me to see the original version of Hairspray here in Australia. Seeing this production's opening night performance which coincided exactly 20 years from Hairspray's Broadway premiere was also a big fat cherry on the top! While some elements of the original version do now feel slightly dated and some of this production's casting choices don't always allow Hairspray's vibrant characters to shine as brightly as one would like, you can't deny that this show is just so much fun. From the moment the show opens with 'Good Morning Baltimore' to the standing ovation worthy finale of 'You Can't Stop The Beat', Hairspray will put a smile on your face and have you dancing in your seat.
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Comedy Theatre
June 26, 2022
SIX the Musical is a must see this winter in Melbourne. Short and sweet at only 75-minutes long, SIX will have you jamming in your seat, while listening to the six wives of Henry VIII tell their side of the story, as a reimagined pop girl group!
BWW Review: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Regent Theatre
May 30, 2022
A perfect musical for the family this winter, with Cinderella’s costume transformations being truly magical! 4 STARS. Read our BWW critic's review.