Red Stitch Presents The World Premiere Of CONTROL By Keziah Warner

A heavily pregnant ex-ballerina, a child detective, a bitter puppeteer and a feminist pop princess hurtle towards Mars. The world is watching. Isn't it?

On the eve of a revolution, Nicki and Caroline attempt to gain control over their lives as their A.I. superior, Alex, dances the night away.

And on New Earth, Esta & Isabelle forge new hope through a new kind of relationship.

Red Stitch presents the World Premiere of Control, a startling and provocative new work that explores humanity's desire to dictate how we're perceived by others.

Told across several decades, over three acts, in three completely separate times, and in locations from Melbourne to Mars, Control delves deep into our relationship with technology: its moral ambiguities, its dependencies, and its potential.

Venue: Red Stitch Actors' Theatre, Rear 2 Chapel Street, St Kilda

Previews: 1 - 8 October

Opening Night: Wednesday 9 October

Season: 10 October - 3 November

Times: Thursday - Saturday 8.00pm, Wednesday & Sunday 6.30pm

Tickets: $29 - $55.00

Bookings: (03) 9533 8083 or www.redstitch.net





