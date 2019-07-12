Real-life Inspirations Behind Hit Musical COME FROM AWAY Arrive In Melbourne

Thirteen of the real-life inspirations behind Broadway hit musical Come From Away arrive in Melbourne tonight ahead of its premiere at the Comedy Theatre on Saturday 20 July, including former Mayors of Gander and Appleton, Claude Elliot and Derm Flynn; the first female captain for American Airlines, Beverley Bass; and Gander Police Chief, Oz Fudge.

On the evening of Saturday 13 July, the 'real people' and their partners will attend a preview performance of Come From Away, and meet the Australian actors playing them.

On the afternoon of Sunday 14 July, the group will enjoy a unique Melbourne experience of AFL as they attend a Richmond v Giants game at the MCG.

On the evening of Tuesday 16 July, Beverley Bass will be conducting a post-show Q&A for the audience attending the performance.

Many of the 'real people' will be attending of number of preview performances ahead of the premiere on 20 July.

The ground-breaking new musical is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy when 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected to Gander, Newfoundland, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town.

Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.

The Newfoundlanders and "Come from Aways" include:

Beverley Bass - Beverley Bass was the third female commercial airline pilot hired by American Airlines in 1976, and went on to become the very first female captain in 1986.

Diane and Nick Marson - Nick and Diane were on the same plane from London to Dallas. Diane was flying home to Dallas and Nick, an Englishman, was traveling to Texas for business. They were subsequently married and honeymooned in Gander.

Beulah Cooper - the Treasurer of the ladies' auxiliary for the Royal Canadian Legion in Gander on 9/11, streams of people were welcomed into Cooper's home for showers. She took people shopping for clothes and helped make food.

Diane Davis - Gander Academy French immersion teacher, Diane was up for 72 hours straight helping the "Come from Aways" before being forced to rest.

Derm Flynn - the mayor of Appleton at the time hosted six passengers during 9/11 and was fully involved in the relief efforts that followed.

Oz Fudge - was one of two police constables in Gander, and his young daughter Lisa was instrumental in taking care of the young children stranded in Gander.

Claude Elliot - the elected Mayor of Gander in 1996 until recently and was instrumental in orchestrating all the efforts across Gander and the rest of Newfoundland throughout the week.

Janice Goudie - had just started as a rookie reporter with the Gander Beacon newspaper when the attacks of Sept. 11 occurred.

Brian Mosher - Retired teacher who was half of the real-life inspiration for the character of reporter Janice Mosher.

Bonnie Harris - the manager of the animal shelter in Gander and was the first to venture into the holds of the planes to assist those animals on board the planes (including two rare Bonobo apes!).

Kevin Jung - The partner of Kevin Tuerff, Kevin was returning to New York from a Paris vacation when the plane was forced to land in Gander.

Kevin Tuerff - was travelling back to Texas with his partner and was so inspired by the compassion and kindness he experienced in Newfoundland he began the Pay It Forward 9/11 Foundation.

Tom McKeon - a cynical and funny New Yorker named Bob, who is the source of much of the humour in Come From Away.





