RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL Comes to Midsumma in January

The return of Ruthless! The Musical will come to Midsumma in January. This high-energy show, composed by Marvin Laird with witty lyrics by Joel Paley, follows the cutthroat journey of 8-year-old Tina Denmark as she stops at nothing to achieve stardom. A rollicking parody of theatre classics like Gypsy, Mame, and The Bad Seed, Ruthless offers a laugh-out-loud exploration of ambition, fame, and the lengths one will go to for the spotlight.

Stepping into the iconic role of Sylvia St. Croix is Dolly Diamond, back from celebrated seasons in Edinburgh and London. “Dolly Diamond leaves a large and indelible impression as Sylvia St. Croix,” raves the Australian Arts Review. Known for her razor-sharp wit and stage presence, Dolly is sure to dazzle audiences once again. This remount also features two talented drag performers, adding even more flair to its vibrant, campy spirit.

Joining the stellar cast is Sam T as Lita Encore, bringing her renowned charisma to the stage. “We are so excited to welcome her to the cast—we know she will bring the sauce and sizzle the role needs,” said the Production Team. Returning stars Chloe Haley and Luisa Oro will share the role of the determined Tina Denmark, showcasing performances that have been celebrated as “badass” and “radiating with self-satisfied glee.” Britni Leslie returns with her portrayal of Judy Denmark, earning praise for her “precision comic timing” and “radiant singing.” Olivia Charalambous, fresh from her standout season in Haus of Poussay, reprises her role as Eve, while Lucy Knight joins the cast as the no-nonsense Miss Thorne.

Ruthless is a musical fable teeming with characters tied to the theatre; a bright-eyed star-in-the-making, a critic capable of crushing dreams with a single review, and a theatrical manager who crafts stars from raw talent. The fast-paced plot brims with ambition, secrets, and murder as these characters collide, revealing their true natures and the darker side of fame.

Perfect for a night out with friends, or anyone who loves the thrill of seeing drag artistry and queens at their finest, this production is a celebration of bold performances and theatrical flair. “Being part of Midsumma among such incredible queer talent is an honor for us all,” said the cast and crew.

Catch Ruthless! The Musical at The MC Showroom from 28 January - 2 February. Don’t miss this night of high camp, biting humor, and sheer talent — Ruthless! The Musical at Midsumma promises to be a showstopper you won’t forget!

