WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO + JULIET to Return to Australia
The cinematic live-to-film event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Luhrmann's groundbreaking film.
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert, will play a national run across Australia, with dates in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and a return to Sydney in May 2027, in partnership with TEG Dainty.
Academy Award-winning Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmy-winning Claire Danes star as Romeo and Juliet in the bold retelling that made Shakespeare feel dangerous and romantic for a new generation and continues to influence fashion, music, and culture that still reverberates today.
Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert Australian Tour Dates
- Perth - 25 May, Riverside Theatre
- Brisbane - 27 May, Great Hall, Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre
- Melbourne - 28 May, Palais Theatre
- Sydney - 29 May, Darling Harbour Theatre
Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10am (local time) Friday September 18. Go to tegdainty.com or romeoandjulietinconcert.com for all tour details.
Presented on a cinema screen with the original dialogue and action intact, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert features a hybrid ensemble performing the film's score and music live in sync with the full movie. Blending rock and orchestral musicians with vocals, electronics, and a DJ, they channel Luhrmann's signature fusion of classic storytelling and contemporary sound.
'One of the greatest surprises over the past three decades has been watching Romeo + Juliet find new audiences again and again. That's the enduring magic of Shakespeare and cinema,” says Luhrmann, a two-time Academy Award nominee for Best Picture. “This concert celebrates both, while inviting audiences around the world to experience the film's emotion, music, and theatricality in a completely new way.'
'Romeo + Juliet has influenced generations of filmmakers, musicians, and audiences, and its impact continues to be felt 30 years later,' says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. 'Our goal was to create a live experience that honors that legacy while giving audiences a fresh reason to fall in love with the film all over again.'
Originally released on November 1, 1996, and opening number one at the US box office, Romeo + Juliet became one of Luhrmann's signature works, transforming Shakespeare's tragedy into a maximal, MTV-era pop opera that still feels timely three decades later. Romeo + Juliet's defining '90s music identity helped cement its status as a generational classic, powered by instantly recognizable tracks including 'Kissing You' by Des'ree, 'Lovefool' by The Cardigans, 'Talk Show Host' by Radiohead, '#1 Crush' by Garbage, 'Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)' by Quindon Tarver, 'Young Hearts Run Free' by Kym Mazelle, and 'You and Me Song' by The Wannadies.
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