Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards Categories
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Play
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Murder in the Market: A Murder Village Improvised Whodunnit
Meat Market (10/06-10/10)
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Country House: An Improvised Comedy of Manners
Meat Market (10/13-10/17)
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The Shawshank Redemption: Live On Stage
Arts Centre Melbourne (2/03-2/21) VIDEOS
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Zoe's Killer Instinct
Motley Wherehaus (10/05-10/11)
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One Flew Over the Cuckoo''s Nest - Preview
Athenaeum Theatre One (11/13-11/15)
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Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Oaks Melbourne on Market Hotel (3/06-12/12)
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NAT''S WHAT I RECKON: Panic at the Bistro
The Thornbury Theatre (11/28-11/28)
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One Flew Over the Cuckoo''s Nest
Athenaeum Theatre One (11/18-12/06)
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The Wagner Gala
Ian Potter State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (10/16-10/16)
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Dance Palace
Luna Park (8/20-9/12)