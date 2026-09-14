Kids Summer Entertainment Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

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Melbourne will come alive this summer with the very best theatrical entertainment for kids and families arriving at Arts Centre Melbourne. Spectacular world-class productions including The Very Cranky Bear and Erth's Dinosaurs will be presented alongside free interactive outdoor experience, Bees and all topped off with the sweetest finale, a gourmet ice cream parlour.

Life-sized puppets will bring roaring dinosaurs back to life with Erth's Dinosaurs (9 – 17 January 2027), a bold new adventure transporting audiences to jaw-dropping encounters with the towering carnivores and gentle herbivores from the ancient past. Brought to life by Erth, internationally acclaimed puppet innovators who have redefined live dinosaur performance, this new show reimagines their most iconic prehistoric creatures with updated designs and the latest in paleontogical discoveries.

Three human-sized bees will transform Arts Centre Melbourne's Forecourt into a humming hive of activity with Bees (18 – 24 January 2027) by Polyglot Theatre. Children and families can join the free interactive fun as they explore together the mysterious world of the fuzzy bumbling insect. Through non-verbal communication, movement and ritual, Bees offers children many different ways to engage, play and participate. Melbourne/Naarm-based Polyglot Theatre creates child-centred works where access and inclusion are prioritised. This season is supported by the City of Melbourne.

Erth's Dinosaurs and Bees are part of a stacked summer line-up of large-scale stage productions, free events, creative workshops and immersive experiences for kids and families at Arts Centre Melbourne. The summer season is headlined by the brand new musical The Very Cranky Bear (13 – 16 January 2027), based on one of Australia's most beloved picture book series by Nick Bland.

Arts Centre Melbourne Creative Producer, Families & Children Rebecca Armstrong said Arts Centre Melbourne was proud to be bringing the very best in children's entertainment to Melbourne.

'Children and their families visiting Arts Centre Melbourne this summer will be able to engage and connect in whole new ways. Coming to the theatre transports us to new places, presents us with different perspectives and takes us on unexpected adventures. We hope to see everyone sharing in the magic of the performing arts.”

Across the September school holidays and into the summer months the Connoisseur Gourmet Ice Cream Parlour will be serving indulgent flavours and fan favourites on the Arts Centre Melbourne Forecourt on St Kilda Road. Featured flavours will be rotated and align with select events and productions on the surrounding stages.

Since 2009, Arts Centre Melbourne has presented a year-round Kids & Families program featuring intimate and large-scale theatre from some of the world's most respected companies. Growing in reptuation to become a highly respected program nationally and internationally, the program is robust and growing in size, scale and scope.



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