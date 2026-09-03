THE SONGS OF JOHN FARNHAM Concert to Broadcast Live at HOYTS Cinemas

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HOYTS is partnering exclusively with show producers Cochrane Entertainment and TEG Dainty to broadcast the live concert marking an unprecedented live-streamed cinema event for an Australian concert production of this quality and scale. The spectacular one-night-only celebration at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena sold out rapidly, and now even more John Farnham fans can join the celebration as it happens, experiencing the concert live on the big screen exclusively at HOYTS cinemas alongside live audiences at the arena.



Global and Australian stars lead an extraordinary lineup of 120 artists and musicians on stage for a powerful night of John Farnham's music, celebrating the icon's legacy. Under the musical direction and arrangements of John Farnham's longtime Musical Director, Chong Lim, the star-studded line-up on the night includes Vanessa Amorosi, Tina Arena, Jimmy Barnes, Mahalia Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Diesel, Rob Farnham, Dannielle Gaha, Hans, Human Nature, Jack Jones, Richard Marx, Jessica Mauboy, Ruby Rodgers, Jon Stevens, Mitch Tambo, Keith Urban, Mark Vincent and Ross Wilson, with Celine Dion and Hugh Jackman appearing remotely for their performances.



HOYTS Group General Manager of Programming and Content, Michelle Gater, said the live cinema event would give audiences across Australia the opportunity to come together and be part of an extraordinary moment in Australian music history.



“John Farnham's music is woven into the lives of generations of Australians, and this promises to be an uplifting, powerful celebration of his remarkable legacy. With the Rod Laver Arena concert selling out, we are honoured to partner with Cochrane Entertainment and TEG Dainty to bring this event live to HOYTS cinemas across the country, giving many more fans the chance to share in the music, fun and emotion of the night,” Michelle said.



“This is far more than a concert screening. Audiences in our cinemas will join the celebration as it unfolds, sharing every performance and every moment live alongside fans at Rod Laver Arena and across Australia. There is something incredibly special about Australians experiencing an event of this scale together on the big screen, and we cannot wait to see cinemas around the country filled with John Farnham fans for what promises to be an unforgettable night of festivities.”



Tony Cochrane AM, Cochrane Entertainment's Show Producer, said: “The extraordinary response to this concert has shown just how deeply John Farnham's music continues to resonate with Australians. We wanted this celebration to be something truly special, and now, through HOYTS, we have the opportunity to share that experience with John's fans right across Australia.”



Thea Jeanes-Cochrane, Cochrane Entertainment's Show Producer, said: “We had a big vision for the night and wanted this one-off concert production to celebrate John on a grand scale. When you combine that with more than 120 artists and musicians on stage, the best in the country, it becomes a unique moment in time. For fans who missed out on tickets in Melbourne, this exclusive HOYTS cinema live stream brings the show directly to them across Australia.”



Paul Dainty AO, Producer of TEG Dainty, said: “This is an extraordinary event for Australian music, and the opportunity to take it beyond Rod Laver Arena and into cinemas across the country is unprecedented and incredibly exciting.”

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