QV Melbourne's New Pop-up Bar And Christmas Hub Launches for the Season



QV Melbourne illuminates Christmas in the city, with a pop-up garden bar from Father's Office complete with contactless digital ordering, extended alfresco dining and roving festive entertainment under a giant, iridescent Christmas tree.

As the city comes to life again, QV Melbourne is at the heart of festivities. Located in the QV city square on the corner of Swanston and Lonsdale Streets, the QV Melbourne Christmas Hub launched over the weekend, and will run until 24 December. Entertainment is FREE for all shoppers and visitors, with drinks at bar prices.

The QV Christmas Tree is one of Australia's largest Christmas trees on show, reaching 15 metres to the stars, with magical lights covering the entire exterior. It joins the Myer Christmas windows as a celebratory destination this December.

'Tenders of bar from CBD favourite Father's Office will shake up festive cocktails and pop French champagne at their pop-up garden bar, open 7 days a week. Get festive with a 750ml bottle of GH Mumm for just $65 from the shipping container bar, that also serves mixed drinks like Beefeater Pink and soda, beers and cider from Tiger and Monteiths and more. Nestled next to the QV Christmas Tree, is a bustling cocktail caravan, where Father's Office mixologists will serve up watermelon daiquiris, lime margaritas, espresso martinis and more. Launching with the Christmas Hub, the pop-up bar will be open all summer long.

Candy Cane and Angel Stilt Walkers, Red and Gold Acrobats and Roller Bauble performers will offer colour and interactive delight to those picnicking under the Christmas tree. Catch the festive entertainment from 11am-2pm and 4pm-7pm on Fridays and Saturdays until 19 December.

Alfresco dining expands across QV Melbourne with increased outdoor seating under the sun and stars, where shoppers can enjoy a festive urban picnic with a difference.

"We're so happy to be able to put on a festive celebration for Melbourne, at a time when it has never been more deserved! In addition to our stunning Christmas tree, we've transformed our outdoor Square with extended alfresco seating, which is already proving to be a popular meeting spot for city visitors," says Arabella Richards, Centre Manager, QV Melbourne.

A new dining initiative from the precinct also launches this weekend in QV Square. The QV Marketplace is an all new dining experience, providing a fuss free, queue free, contactless way to order from any of the participating QV Melbourne restaurants, bars and cafes directly from their phone.

Made possible by a partnership with local Melbourne start-up Mr Yum, the QV Marketplace means groups can order from a range of restaurants: no more agonising over which spot suits the whole squad. One friend might be craving (critically acclaimed) boat noodle soup from bustling street-food style vendor Thai Town, while another might be on a new yoghurt diet so only wants something from new Melbourne-born all natural Gippsland yoghurt drink slinger, Mumuyo. Meanwhile, ramen devotees might opt for the build-your-own variety from Mr Teriyaki. Festive celebrators can converge at QV Square and decide while they pop a $65 bottle of GH Mumm.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with QV Melbourne to help create a really special experience for Melbourne this December. The partnership provides a way for shoppers to safely order and enjoy an alfresco dining experience, no matter what they feel like eating. It's no secret that the hospitality industry has taken a hit this year, and Mr Yum is really focused on providing support for them so they can open their doors again and serve customers safely. We hope diners really jump on this experience as a way to support the industry, while enjoying something delicious with friends and family." says Kim Teo, CEO and Co-Founder of Mr Yum.

Worlds apart from other retail precincts in Melbourne, QV represents the quintessential Melbourne lifestyle. Intimate laneways in the urban precinct give visitors the freedom to wander and discover the eclectic mix of shops, cafes and restaurants at their own pace. QV is home to 120 retail stores including premium fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as major retailers such as Big W, Woolworths, Officeworks, Harvey Norman and Dan Murphy's.

Right up until Christmas, $20 all day parking is on offer for shoppers to assist with stress free Christmas shopping. The offer is available from Monday to Friday, spend $1 at any QV Melbourne store to claim.

QV Melbourne Christmas Hub is open until 24 December. Entertainment is FREE for all shoppers and visitors, with drinks at bar prices. www.qv.com.au



