QPAC Announces Event Changes and Where to Find Updated Information

As QPAC's theatres remain closed until 30 April 2020 due to government restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing, the Centre is continuing to work with companies, artists and producers to review the Centre's future program beyond this date and provide updates as new information arises.

A dedicated COVID-19 page has been established on QPAC's website and is the central source updated with any event changes as they occur. As a courtesy, just prior to an updated appearing on this page, all ticketholders for the listed events will have been contacted directly by QPAC and given information in relation to refunds.

From 5pm Tuesday, 24 March 2020, QPAC's Call Centre was closed until further notice to comply with social distancing guidelines, however the QTIX team will remain available via email.

QPAC's focus remains on looking after its patrons and working with industry partners to rebuild the momentum of our sector from the earliest possible moment and best endeavours will be made to reschedule performances wherever possible.

For up to date information regarding all QPAC events, media are encouraged to visit qpac.com.au





