Previews Begin This Week For Melbourne Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWN

Previews begin this week for Melbourne Theatre Company’s Meet Me at Dawn, an exploration of everyday love and temptation.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Melbourne Theatre Company's Meet Me at Dawn, an exploration of everyday love and temptation, begins previews at Arts Centre Melbourne's Fairfax Studio on Saturday 10 February.

An extraordinary two-hander from award-winning Scottish writer Zinnie Harris, Meet Me at Dawn stars Sheridan Harbridge from the original stage production of Prima Facie – which went on to inspire a Broadway and West End blockbuster – and Jing-Xuan Chan (SBS's The Family Law).

Meet Me at Dawn follows couple Helen and Robyn who find themselves shipwrecked on a strange shore. As they slowly piece together the nature of their predicament, what emerges is an unravelling of everything they thought they knew about themselves, each other and the life they've created.

Playwright Zinnie Harris has emerged as a thrilling new voice on the global stage, commissioned by major UK companies including the Royal Court, National Theatre of Scotland and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

For Meet Me at Dawn she draws on the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice to craft a dramatic collision of a delicate love story and a philosophical mystery offering moments of fierce humour, tenderness and above all, her work emphasises the preciousness of human connection.

“Meet Me at Dawn transcends the boundaries of reality and highlights the extremes of the human experience: love and grief,” says Melbourne Theatre Company's Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks. “It's a vehicle for two remarkable actors at the top of their game and is not only a queer romance, but a modern parable that reminds you to embrace life and cherish those you love.”

Directed by Katy Maudlin, Meet Me at Dawn's creative team includes Set & Costumer Designer Romanie Harper, Lighting Designer Amelia Lever-Davidson, Composer & Sound Designer Daniel Nixon, Voice & Text Coach Geraldine Cook-Dafner and Intimacy Coordinator Isabella Vadiveloo.

Meet Me at Dawn begins previews on Saturday 10 February at Arts Centre Melbourne's Fairfax Studio and runs until Saturday 16 March. Tickets via mtc.com.au.




