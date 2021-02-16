Premiere of RAIN BEAU'S END Launches with Live Q&A with the Cast and Crew



RAIN BEAU'S END will have its global premiere online on Lesflicks Video on Demand platform and will be followed by a live Q&A Session featuring the cast: Janelle Snow, Amanda Powell, Ed Asner, Sean Young, Christian Stolte, Melanie Chandra and Kirk Kelleykahn; the writer, Jennifer Cooney; the director, Joe Orlandino; the producer, Tracy Wren; and the founder of Lesflicks, Naomi Bennett. This live Q&A will be hosted by Sarah O'Connell on Monday 8th March 2021 at 8pm GMT/12pm PST to celebrate International Women's Day.

This film has the ability to unify so many women with overlapping parallel challenges - whilst showing the adversity and strength that many women can pull on.

RAIN BEAU'S END is an intimate lesbian family-drama situated in the late 1990s, depicting how the labelling of their adopted son affects a progressive lesbian couple's relationship as they struggle to raise their family in the spotlight. The film tells a motherhood story starting when a prominent, progressive lesbian couple, Hannah Driver and Jules Paradise, adopts a child named Beau who is subsequently diagnosed with 47, XYY; which was believed at that time to make boys more prone to aggressive behaviour (and has since been disproved).

"Ready is for someone who waits too long" is a symbolic representation following 20 years, as Hannah and Jules ride the rough journey of Beau's apparent behavioural issues, and how it not only affects his life and the small community they inhabit but most especially their relationship and their lives. As Beau gets older, and research of his condition grows, Hannah and Jules must face the reality of a self-fulfilling prophecy and the ghosts of their past.

Joe Orlandino, Producer of Rain Beau's End said: "Indie film distribution generally places products on the shelves of a vast resale shop and spends little on promotion. More appealingly, Lesflicks is a specialty boutique that offers uniquely similar products, attracting only those who are shopping for them."