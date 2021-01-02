Playhouse Pantomimes's ROBIN HOOD Returns To Montsalvat

After a sell-out season in 2020, Playhouse Pantomimes is bringing their original musical adaptation of 'Robin Hood' back to the beautiful gardens of Montsalvat in January 2021!

'Robin Hood' is the perfect interactive experience for the whole family, featuring physical comedy, catchy songs, and live music. Pack a picnic and enjoy a beautiful summer day out in the gardens of Australia's oldest continuously active artists' community.

The production will feature Daniel Agar, Blake Everett, Aidan Niarros, Harrison Lane, and Alanah Parkin.

Performances run January 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, & 24.

Tickets: $20 (under two-year-olds enter free).

For bookings and more information visit www.playhousepantomimes.com.au

Playhouse Pantomimes is fully compliant with Victorian Government COVID-safe guidelines and expert public health advice.