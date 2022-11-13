Play It Forward to Present First Concert in 1000 Days

After more than 1000 days, Play It Forward will finally present their first massed choir concert in three years - Cover Me In Sunshine at 3pm on Sunday 20th November at The Edge, Federation Square.

Cover Me In Sunshine will be a joyous celebration of inspiring, happy music that will showcase Play It Forward's choirs from across Victoria with some of our favourite special guests and friends including THECHO!R, Glenferrie Brass conducted by Phillipa Edwards and the multi award-winning Choir of Hard Knocks led by Adam Przewlocki & Danielle Matthews.

The concert will also feature all of Play It Forward's choirs - CASEY SINGS!, Choir of Opportunity, Latrobe Valley Community Choir, Peace Choir Project - Hampton Park, Voices of Moonee Valley, Western Health Singers and the YES I CAN! Gippsland Choir.

The concert will be hosted and conducted by Jonathon Welch AM, Play It Forward's award-winning Founding Artistic Director along with Patrick Burns,

Play It Forward's dynamic new Director of Music - Melbourne Programs, and several of our other wonderful conductors including Dr Kevin Cameron, Caroline Crawford and Adam Przewlocki.

"It's so exciting to finally have everyone back singing together again and doing what we love! Play It Forward is all about commitment to access and inclusion, and as we know, this has been very difficult over the past few years.

This is definitely going to be one of the happiest concerts to finish 2022 with. It's time to celebrate and let us cover the audience in musical sunshine" said Jonathon excitedly.

Tickets are $38 adult, $32 concession, and $130 for a family of four. They can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209136®id=31&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playitforward.org.au%2Fevents%2Fcovermeinsunshine?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1