Phunktional Announces LOVE DRUNK

A theatre production about the timely and ageless issue of sexual consent is not reaching the audiences and regions that are most in need. Phunktional Arts is a leading not-for-profit arts organisation that delivers education-based arts development tours and produces award-winning dance, theatre, and film projects.

Unlike the recent government "milkshake" video Love Drunk deals with the gravity of sexual misconduct and the need for cultural change in a serious and accessible way.

Centring on sexual assault law and based on his 15-year experience working in prisons with young people many of whom are themselves victims of sexual abuse. Love Drunk was written and produced by the Artistic Director of Phunktional Arts, Gerard Veltre to showcase the importance of consent as an issue for young people.

Performed by young professional actors, the play, Love Drunk is an interactive educational tool that promotes ongoing discussion about the importance of setting boundaries by those most likely to be affected by sexual misconduct, high school teenagers.

"The power of the performance is its ability to provide a vehicle for young people to have ongoing conversations about the issues, without referring to personal experience" Mr Veltre says. "Online learning is not a replacement for face-to-face learning, particularly around issues to do with relationships and consent. There needs to be a variety of approaches and learning resources available, not just online resources." He added.

However, without the past support of Victoria Legal Aid, Victoria Legal Services Board and Commissioner, the William Buckland Foundation and the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, Mr Veltre says the staging and touring of Love Drunk would not have been possible.

In its 13-year history, the play has been seen by more than 300,000 school students throughout Australia. A lack of government funding and support means that high-risk, regional, and remote communities could miss out on its important message. "Schools and communities around the country are contacting us regularly, but they simply can't afford to stage Love Drunk," says Mr Veltre. "Despite high demand for the production, the money is currently not available for many communities, especially the regional and remote communities.

The retired Manager of the South Eastern Centre Against Sexual Assault and ABC radio regular Carolyn Worth AM, who offers 20-years' expertise in supporting teenaged victims of sexual abuse, works with Phunktional Arts to promote the age-appropriate context of Love Drunk as an important learning resource. "I wholeheartedly endorse the Love Drunk production and project for its valuable contribution to educating young people about the seriousness of sexual assault and the need to think about the issues around consent." Ms Worth says. "Put simply, the performance facilitates ongoing conversations with young people around sexual assault issues."

For more information on Phunktional visit:

https://www.phunktional.org.au/production/love-drunk/