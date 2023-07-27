Photos: First Look at 2:22 - A GHOST STORY at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre

The production will play for a strictly limited season to August 20.  

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Ruby Rose, Daniel Macpherson, Gemma Ward and Remy Hii star in the award-winning play 2:22  - A Ghost Story. The play will make its Australian premiere at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre  Friday 28 July and play for a strictly limited season to August 20.  

Check out all new photos below!

2:22 - A Ghost Story first burst onto the West End stage in 2021 and LA in 2022, quickly  becoming a cult global phenomenon. The Olivier nominated production and winner of Best New  Play (What’s on Stage) combines supernatural intrigue and social commentary in a spine- chilling  thriller that has garnered critical acclaim, with Time Out UK calling it "a cracking supernatural  thriller," and The Guardian UK praising it as "a slick, chilling romp of a play."   

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, and directed by Olivier Award-nominee  Matthew Dunster, 2:22 - A Ghost Story is a brilliantly funny and adrenaline-filled night where  secrets emerge, and ghosts may or may not appear.  

The play follows the story of Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, but her husband,  Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new  partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash but something feels  strange and frightening. They’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know. 

Photo Credit: Eugene Hyland

