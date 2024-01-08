PURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The Round

Performances are on 2 and 4 February, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GALILEO at Palais Theatre Photo 1 Review: GALILEO at Palais Theatre
Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musi Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Photo 3 VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

PURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The Round

Whitehorse City Council and The Round Midsumma Residency Program present Pursuing Pleasure, starring Piera Dennerstein and Pamela Christie.

Opera singer turned curvaceous cabaret cantatrice Piera Dennerstein (Finucane & Smith, Blue is the Colour Midsumma 2022) shares the intimate truths of her body and mind in this sexy, silly and deeply human world premiere. 

Using the exceptional versatility of her voice in everything from Puccini to Cardi B, Piera tells the story, with humour, sincerity and hope, of her experiences forming her values and beliefs as she recovered from the toxicity of the opera industry and domestic abuse. Extrapolated from a poem she wrote in 2020 entitled, 'This is what my body was built for', this work will explore how leaning into the pleasurable - demonstrated in the operatic and sensual - as long as it causes no harm to others, is a powerful political act. 

‘A large portion of my healing from the challenges I will gently touch on in this work occurred due to strong artists and women showing me what is possible. As Ali McGregor says, cabaret particularly is a place where people can see themselves on stage when they may not otherwise be able. I hope that through presenting a work such as this, where I am publicly vulnerable and share my story, I will in some way show others who have experienced such challenges what is possible, and that they are not alone. As performance art legend Betty Grumble says, it is wonderful to be seen.’ – Piera Dennerstein

With dramaturgy by Melbourne Fringe Living Legend Moira Finucane, direction by cabaret world-maker Olivia Charalambous and with long-time ensemble partner Pamela Christie on piano, this deeply personal work boldly continues Piera’s dramatic aims of blurring the boundary between high and low art and cultivating a shared humanity. In exposing all, Piera hopes to provide those who have survived rejection and oppression an opportunity to feel seen, find hope, and have a much-deserved giggle.

This event was developed through The Round's Midsumma Residency program, aimed to support the development of LGBTQIA+ performing arts projects, assist local LGBTQIA+ artists to develop/maintain their arts practice and advance their creative development.


With a limited run of two shows at the sparkling new The Round Studio, join Piera and Pamela for an experience not to be missed.

Following a decade of operatic training and performance both here and internationally, Piera 'ran away and joined the circus' in 2018 when she commenced her tenure as an artist with premiere cabaret company, Finucane & Smith. From there, Piera’s mastery of the human voice has seen her perform everything from opera, to jazz, to country; everywhere from rural China to Kalgoorlie. Piera is also an award-winning writer and poet and has MCed extensively throughout a variety of performing artforms. For Midsumma 2022 Piera presented Blue is the Colour: a musical and ethnomusicological exploration into jazz and blues and its enormous influence on music today, with associate artist Pamela Christie.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards! Winners include Babirra Music Theatre and more!

2
VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Photo
VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia

Moulin Rouge! the Musical will host another sing-a-long performance on 21 January at 6:30pm at the Regent Theatre. Watch a behind the scenes video from the last event here!

3
WICKED In Melbourne Adds New Previews From 3 March Photo
WICKED In Melbourne Adds New Previews From 3 March

Due to huge demand, three Special Priced Previews have been announced for the Melbourne season of WICKED at the Regent Theatre.

4
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Southern Cross Lawn This Summer Photo
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Southern Cross Lawn This Summer

This summer, Australia’s favourite outdoor theatre company The Australian Shakespeare Company is back with its romantic, hilariously funny and magical adaptation of the Shakespearian classic Much Ado About Nothing. Learn more about the show and how to attend here!

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in AustraliaVIDEO: Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia
WICKED In Melbourne Adds New Previews From 3 MarchWICKED In Melbourne Adds New Previews From 3 March
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Southern Cross Lawn This SummerMUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Southern Cross Lawn This Summer
Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in MelbourneVideo: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne

Videos

Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Video
Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne Video
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne Video
Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
Dog Man: The Musical in Australia - Melbourne Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Robin Hood Outdoors at Montsalvat in Australia - Melbourne Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Robin Hood Outdoors at Montsalvat
Montsalvat (1/10-1/14)
Transwoman Kills Influencer in Australia - Melbourne Transwoman Kills Influencer
La Mama Courthouse (1/27-2/04)
Jazz Men in Australia - Melbourne Jazz Men
Athenaeum Theatre (1/10-1/11)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You