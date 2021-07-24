PROTEIN Will Return to Melbourne at The MC Showroom Next Month

PROTEIN makes a sexy, sarcastic, soy-tastic return by popular demand after a high-octane Midsumma premier at The MC Showroom. Thanks to a post-lockdown identity crisis, vegan soy-boy Charlie decides to give up pornography and hit the gay dating scene. Sex proves to be a disastrous distraction from self-loathing, and he soon realises that being emotionally unhinged, cynical and bored makes him a difficult romantic candidate. Also, his pet goldfish Bob is horribly depressed.

A. J. Ridefelt is a witty, no-holds-barred Melbourne-based writer and "one to watch out for" (Theatre People) as he continues to develop honest, clever, powerful and thought-provoking work. Supported and co-produced by The MC Showroom, a performance space known for its dedication to new and original theatre productions, Protein is no exception. Ridefelt shares, "Protein is an hour of non-stop chaos in the life of a messy millennial searching for love and morality in modern adulthood."

Ridefelt's writing credits include Post A New Musical (Something Blue Productions 2019), Songs of the Northern River (The MC Showroom Hatchery Sponsorship 2019) and Tied Up With Strings (Hope. New Works Development Initiative 2020). With direction by Clary Riven (Rebel: A New Musical, Drew Downing; Bare, StageArt) and original lighting design by Spencer Herd (Bottom, The Butterfly Club; Poorly Drawn Shark, Theatre Works). Protein will hilariously and heartbreakingly remind you why it's important to stand in front of a mirror, peel away the armour and unashamedly take a good, hard look at yourself.

"Protein is a shining example of witty writing and humour about everyday life. We are thrilled to provide the springboard for it to grow and continue to reach a bigger and broader audience." - Miao Mangmang, Co-Producer

Produced, Written and Performed by A. J. Ridefelt - Directed by Clary Riven - Lighting Design by Spencer Herd

Please be advised this show contains mature themes, coarse language and sexual references. Parental discretion is recommended.

Dates: 19th - 22nd August 2021 | Tickets: $28 - $32 (not including booking fees)

Venue: The MC Showroom, 1/48 Clifton Street Prahran VIC

Bookings and more information: The MC Showroom