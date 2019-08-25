Operatic Premiere By Young Composer Comes to Melbourne Fringe

This years Melbourne Fringe Festival (September 12-29) will feature a new operatic work by young Melbourne composer Scott A. Aschauer titled Netsuke and Inro. Combining elements of Japanese noh and kabuki theatre with Italian opera, Netsuke and Inro is an innovative new Australian work exploring the extraordinary relationship between Japan and the West during the third year of the Meiji restoration. Netsuke and Inro will be premiered at Alex Theatre, St Kilda on September 21, 6:30pm.

Responding to Melbourne Fringe Festival's ambitious vision to 'take voices from the margins and amplify them across the city', this performance will shine a spotlight on some of Victoria's most daring young operatic talents.

Mr Aschauer (22 years old) is actively pursuing a career composing opera - and is purportedly the youngest Australian to do so. Traditionally, opera is a highly exclusive genre that composers advance to when they are late in their careers, Mr Aschauer wants to break this trend and aims to compose a strong portfolio of operas while he is young.

"Opera is in my eyes is the apotheosis of all the arts, a great transfiguration of raw and primal human emotions elevated to a state beyond divine... the appeal of the Japanese noh theatre is found in the magical and austere atmosphere" Says Mr Aschauer.

This Melbourne Fringe performance will also feature Flautist Jennifer Timmins - winner of 3MBS's 'The Talent' 2018 plus Violinist and concertmaster Estelita Rae who is a current music PHD candidate at Monash University will be leading the string ensemble for the performance.

DATE: 21 September

TIMES: 6.30pm, (60min)

VENUE: The Studio - Alex Theatre, Level 1, 135 Fitzroy Street St Kilda, MELBOURNE.

Full: $34

TO BOOK TICKETS visit ticketek.com.au





