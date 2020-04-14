Opera Singer Nicole Car Launches Freelance Artist Relief Fund Australia

According to Opera Wire, opera singer Nicole Car has launched Freelance Artist Relief Fund Australia, which will help provide financial aid to artists who have been hurt financially by the current health crisis. The organization was founded in March 2020 and offers grants to Australian classical singers.

$150,000 has been raised, but the fund is aiming for over $1 million. All donations are tax-deductible.

"Freelance artists have seen their contracts annulled and income disappear for the foreseeable future and as of today, nobody knows when it will be possible to perform again," Car stated in a press release. "There is no safety net and there was no time to prepare. I felt I needed to do something to help my colleagues who, like me, fall into the gaps."

Read more on Opera Wire.





