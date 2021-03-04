Opera Australia Returns to the State Theatre in May 2021 With AIDA and ERNANI

Opera Australia will return to the State Theatre in May 2021 will its productions of Aida and Ernani.

Aida will have its premiere on 6 May, marking the first of OA's digital productions to be staged in Melbourne. It will be followed by one of Verdi's rarely performed works, Ernani, on 13 May.

Learn more about the productions below!

Aida

This is a story of a love so strong it defies enemy lines. This is a story of a kingdom in triumph and a nation in chains. This is a story of betrayal.

Verdi's monumental music makes this historic epic an enduring favourite. Davide Livermore's radiant production is a thrilling theatrical experience.

Ten towering digital screens create ever-changing floor-to-ceiling set pieces. Immersive digital video design ranges from rich symbolism to vivid landscapes.

Opulent costumes and props reflect the splendour of Egypt at the height of its power. Together with dramatic video, the massed grandeur of the famous Triumphal March is a visual and musical feast.

Tahu Matheson conducts a magnificent cast. Sensational American soprano Leah Crocetto performs as the enslaved princess, Aida, while Elena Gabouri reprises her critically acclaimed turn as Aida's rival, Amneris.

Italian tenor Stefano La Colla makes his Opera Australia debut as Radamès, the man they both love.

https://opera.org.au/productions/aida-melbourne

Ernani

Ernani is an outlaw, ready to fight for his honour and die for his ideals. But our hero is caught in a love quadrangle. Can he win the hand of the beautiful Elvira, who is already promised to her elderly uncle de Silva and coveted by the King of Spain?

This opera has intrigue, disguise, betrayal and adventure, like all the best medieval tales. Love can triumph over almost anything, but in this story with a surprising ending, honour has the final say.

Ernani was Verdi's fifth opera. Seventy years after its premiere, it became the first complete opera ever recorded. That's testament to the rousing music. You'll hear all the composer's trademark colours on display: passionate choruses, emotional arias and flawless ensemble writing.

In this co-production with La Scala, director Sven-Eric Bechtolf embraces the melodrama of the story and creates a play within a play. It's an excuse for lavish period costumes, masks and headdresses.

Verdi specialist Renato Palumbo conducts the stunning score. We've assembled an exciting cast, led by Diego Torre as the brave Ernani and Natalie Aroyan as Elvira. Baritone Vladimir Stoyanov sings the role of the King of Spain, with Alexander Vinogradov as Elvira's Uncle.

https://opera.org.au/productions/ernani-melbourne