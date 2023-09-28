Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Andrey Gugnin Recital
Piano+ (11/01-11/01)
|Life of Byron
Alex Theatre (10/11-10/22)
|Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
|Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
|Yalinguth LIVE by the Birrarung - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Birrarung Marr (10/21-10/21)
|Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
|Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
|Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Butterfly Club (10/09-10/15)
|Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)CAST
|The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You