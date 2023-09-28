Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
INTOLERANT Comes to Melbourne Fringe in October Photo
INTOLERANT Comes to Melbourne Fringe in October

In her playful new cabaret, Intolerant, Uma uses her genre-hopping vocal, storytelling and comedic skills to confront her obsessions with chocolate and popcorn, the difficulties of explaining your allergies at dinner parties, and more. Learn more about the performance here!

2
GAME OF THRONES Owen Teale Will Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Melbourne Photo
GAME OF THRONES' Owen Teale Will Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Melbourne

Tony Award winner and international screen star, Owen Teale will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the triumphant return season of A Christmas Carol.  Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX Comes to Melbourne Fringe Photo
THE ASTONISHING COMET BOOMBOX Comes to Melbourne Fringe

An interspecies relationship podcast, silicone shamans, and an ancestral trip to a motherboard factory take centre stage in The Astonishing Comet Boombox. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Tickets Now on Sale For RENT in Melbourne Photo
Tickets Now on Sale For RENT in Melbourne

Tickets are now on pre-sale for the Melbourne season of the multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, RENT with GP tickets available from Thursday 28 September. The strictly limited Melbourne season runs from 17 February until 7 March 2024 at Arts Centre Melbourne. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrey Gugnin Recital
Piano+ (11/01-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Life of Byron
Alex Theatre (10/11-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yalinguth LIVE by the Birrarung - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Birrarung Marr (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Butterfly Club (10/09-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You